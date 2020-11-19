Zeenat Aman Quiz: On Her Birthday, Test Your Knowledge About The 'Dostana' Actor

Veteran actor and model Zeenat Aman is celebrating her birthday today. She is very well known for her bold and versatile roles and is a legendary actor. Some of her blockbuster movies are Abdullah (1980), Alibaba Aur 40 Chor (1980), Qurbani (1980), Dostana (1980), and Insaf Ka Tarazu (1980). So on the occasion of her birthday, test how well you know Zeenat Aman's facts and take a quiz that's based on her life:

Also Read | Aparshakti Khurana quiz: How well do you know the 'Dangal' actor? Find out

Zeenat Aman quiz

1) Which was Zeenat Aman's first film?

The Evil Within

Hungama

Hulchul

Hare Rama Hare Krishna

Also Read | Nayanthara Quiz: Take this trivia quiz to test your knowledge about 'Mookuthi Amman' actor

2) What role did the actor play in the film 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna'?

Janice

Simran

Rohini

Neha

Also Read | Gemini Ganesan quiz: Find out how well you know the 'Miss Malini' actor

3) For which film did the actor win her first award?

Hare Rama Hare Krishna

Roti Kapada Aur Makaan

Balika Badhu

Aashiq Hoon Baharon Ka

Also Read | Tom Ellis quiz: How well do you know the devil 'Lucifer Morningstar'?

4) Zeenat Aman's film 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram' came out in which year?

1999

1978

1988

1996

5) Which of these is not a Zeenat Aman film?

Aashiq Hoon Baharon Ka

Deewaangee

Don

Andaz Apana Apana

6) In which year did the actor win Bollywood Awards 'Award for Lifetime Achievement'?

2003

2000

2015

2020

7) When did the actor win Society Achievers Award - Lifetime Achievement?

2020

2018

2009

2008

8) Howe many kids does the actor have?

2

1

3

none

9) Who starred next to the actor in the film Shalimar (1978 film)?

Dharmendra

Rishi Kapoor

Kishor Kumar

Anand Kapoor

10) Which actor starred in Darling Darling (1977 film) next to Zeenat?

Dharmendra

Rishi Kapoor

Kishor Kumar

Dev Anand

11) Which one of these members of Zeenat Aman's family is an actor?

Her mother

Her father

Her sister

Uncle Raza

12) What role did the actor play in Heera Panna?

Heera

Panna

Sila

Roni

13) When did Zeenat marry Mazhar Khan?

1978

1985

1986

1977

14) Which is Zeenat Aman's most recent film?

Panipat

Zurum

Akash

Hare Ram

15) Which of these pageants is won by the actor?

Femina Miss India pageant and Miss Asia Pacific International

Miss India

Miss Universe

None of the above

Zeenat Aman's trivia & Answers

Zeenat Aman's career kickstarted in 1970 and her first film was The Evil Within. Zeenat Aman played the role of Janice in the film 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna'. She won her first award ( Filmfare Best Supporting Actress Award and BFJA Award for Best Actress) for 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna'. Zeenat Aman's film 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram' came out in 1978. She played the role of Rupa. Zeenat was not seen in the film 'Andaz Apana Apana'. In 2003, the actor won Bollywood Awards 'Award for Lifetime Achievement' - Lifetime of Glamour. The actor won Society Achievers Award - Lifetime Achievement in 2018. The actor has two children. The movie 'Shalimar' starred Dharmendra next to Zeenat Aman. Dev Anand starred in Darling Darling next to Zeenat Aman. Uncle Raza Murad is an actor and has been seen in many films. Zeenat Aman played the role of Panna in the film. Zeenat married Mazhar Khan in the year 1985. Zeenat Aman's most recent film is Panipat (2019) Zeenat Aman won - Femina Miss India pageant and Miss Asia Pacific International.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.