Gemini Ganesan Quiz: Find Out How Well You Know The 'Miss Malini' Actor

Actor Gemini Ganesan was widely noted for his works in Tamil cinema. Ganesan was one of the "three biggest names of Tamil cinema", the other two being M. G. Ramachandran (known by his initials as MGR) and Sivaji Ganesan. A recipient of the Padma Shri in 1971, he had also won several other awards including the "Kalaimamani", the "MGR Gold Medal" and the "Screen Lifetime Achievement Award".

In a career spanning nearly 50 years, Ganesan played a variety of roles, from Abhimanyu in Mayabazar (1957) to a resistance fighter Madasamy in Kappalottiya Thamizhan (1961), and Pennin Perumai (1960). Ganesan also starred in Kalathur Kannamma and Konjum Salagai. In spite of his celebrated film career, Ganesan's personal life, particularly his many marriages has often been a subject of criticism. He married the famous South Indian actress Savitri with whom he had a daughter and a son. Here is a quiz based on the actor's career and movies.

Gemini Ganesan quiz

1. What is the real name of Gemini Ganesan?

Ganesan Ramaswamy

Ramasamy Ganesan

Ramaswamy Gemini

Ganeshan Ramaswamy

2. Which movie marked the debut of Gemini Ganesan?

Miss Malini

Manam Pola Mangalyam

Thai Ullam

Moondru Pillaigal

3. Which movie featured Gemini Ganesan alongside Savithri?

Konjum Salangai

Ramu

Parthiban Kanavu

Pennin Perumai

4. Which movie featured Gemini Ganesan alongside Sivaji Ganesan?

Vanjikottai Valiban

Kanchana

Veerapandiya Kattabomman

Konjum Salangai

5. Which Tamil movie featuring Gemini Ganesan was released in Poland in a dubbed version?

Vaazkhai Padagu

Saroja Devi

Konjum Salangai

Ramu

6. Which movie marked the Hindi debut of Gemini Ganesan?

Rudraveena

Thodarum

Miss Mary

Valiban

7. What is the relationship between Gemini Ganesan and Bollywood actor Rekha?

Friend

Wife

Daughter

Daughter-in-law

8. What is the relationship between Ramanujan’s actor Abhinay Vaddi and Gemini Ganesan?

Son

Grandson

Father-in-law

Son-in-law

9. Which movie featured Dulquer Salman as Gemini Ganesan?

Gemini Ganeshanum Suruli Raajanum

Mahanati

Kaadhal Mannan

Kamala

10. Ganesan bagged the Padam Shri Award in which year?

1970

1971

1973

1974

Gemini Ganesan quiz - answers

Ramasamy Ganesan

Miss Malini

Pennin Perumai

Veerapandiya Kattabomman

Konjum Salangai

Miss Mary

Daughter

Grandson

Mahanati

1971

