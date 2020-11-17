Gemini Ganesan Quiz: Find Out How Well You Know The 'Miss Malini' Actor

Quick links:
Actor Gemini Ganesan was widely noted for his works in Tamil cinema. Ganesan was one of the "three biggest names of Tamil cinema", the other two being M. G. Ramachandran (known by his initials as MGR) and Sivaji Ganesan. A recipient of the Padma Shri in 1971, he had also won several other awards including the "Kalaimamani", the "MGR Gold Medal" and the "Screen Lifetime Achievement Award".
In a career spanning nearly 50 years, Ganesan played a variety of roles, from Abhimanyu in Mayabazar (1957) to a resistance fighter Madasamy in Kappalottiya Thamizhan (1961), and Pennin Perumai (1960). Ganesan also starred in Kalathur Kannamma and Konjum Salagai. In spite of his celebrated film career, Ganesan's personal life, particularly his many marriages has often been a subject of criticism. He married the famous South Indian actress Savitri with whom he had a daughter and a son. Here is a quiz based on the actor's career and movies.
