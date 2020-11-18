Nayanthara Quiz: Take This Trivia Quiz To Test Your Knowledge About 'Mookuthi Amman' Actor

Popular Tamil, Telugu and Kannada actor, Nayanthara rings in her 36th birthday today, i.e. November 18, 2020. Until 2018, the Mookuthi Amman actor was the only South Indian female actor to have featured in the Forbes India Celebrity 100 list. Although she kickstarted her career as an actor in the Malayalam film industry, Nayanthara has undeniably carved a niche for herself in the Tamil and Telugu film industries as well, with several blockbuster hits at the box office. Thus, on the occasion of her 36th birthday, here's a fun quiz for fans to test their knowledge about everything, including Nayanthara's family to career.

You're a true fan if you can answer all the questions of this Nayanthara quiz

1) Although the actor is popularly known as Nayanthara, do you know what her real name is?

Daisy Mariam Kurian

Diana Mariam Kurian

Disha Mariam Kurian

Diandra Mariam Kurian

2) In which city of the Indian state Karnataka was Nayanthara born?

Banglore

Mangalore

Belgaum

Hubli

3) How many sibling/siblings does Nayanthara have?

One

Two

Three

Four

4) With which Malayalam film of 2003 did Nayanthara kick off her journey as an actor?

Manassinakkare

Vismayathumbathu

Natturajavu

Thaskara Veeran

5) Nayanthara shared the screen space with the legendary South Indian actor, Rajinikanth, for the first time ever in which Tamil film?

Darbar

Chandramukhi

Sivaji

Kuselan

6) Nayanthara won the Tamil Nadu State Film Awards in the category of Best Actress for her exemplary performance in which Tamil rom-com?

Ayya

Naanum Rowdy Dhaan

Raja Rani

Kalvanin Kadhali

7) After working in which film together did love blossom between Nayanthara and beau Vignesh Shivan?

Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal

Netrikann

Naanum Rowdy Dhaan

Bigil

8) Nayanthara marked her debut in the Telugu film industry alongside Daggubati Venkatesh with which hit film?

Raadha

Tulasi

Babu Bangaram

Lakshmi

9) Which Tamil film marked the last big-screen venture of Nayanthara before the COVID-19 lockdown was imposed?

Darbar

Bigil

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

Kolaiyuthir Kaalam

10) On the occasion of Diwali 2020, which Nayanthara film was premiered on Disney+Hotstar?

Netrikann

Mookuthi Amman

Annaatthe

Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal

Nayanthara's trivia quiz answers:

Diana Mariam Kurian Banglore One (elder brother 'Leno') Manassinakkare Chandramukhi Raja Rani Naanum Rowdy Dhaan Lakshmi Darbar Mookuthi Amman

