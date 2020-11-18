Nayanthara Quiz: Take This Trivia Quiz To Test Your Knowledge About 'Mookuthi Amman' Actor

Popular Tamil, Telugu and Kannada actor, Nayanthara rings in her 36th birthday today, i.e. November 18, 2020. Until 2018, the Mookuthi Amman actor was the only South Indian female actor to have featured in the Forbes India Celebrity 100 list. Although she kickstarted her career as an actor in the Malayalam film industry, Nayanthara has undeniably carved a niche for herself in the Tamil and Telugu film industries as well, with several blockbuster hits at the box office. Thus, on the occasion of her 36th birthday, here's a fun quiz for fans to test their knowledge about everything, including Nayanthara's family to career.
Also Read | Nayanthara Begins Shooting With 'Nizhal' Team In Kerala; Here's First Picture From Sets
You're a true fan if you can answer all the questions of this Nayanthara quiz
1) Although the actor is popularly known as Nayanthara, do you know what her real name is?
- Daisy Mariam Kurian
- Diana Mariam Kurian
- Disha Mariam Kurian
- Diandra Mariam Kurian
2) In which city of the Indian state Karnataka was Nayanthara born?
- Banglore
- Mangalore
- Belgaum
- Hubli
3) How many sibling/siblings does Nayanthara have?
4) With which Malayalam film of 2003 did Nayanthara kick off her journey as an actor?
- Manassinakkare
- Vismayathumbathu
- Natturajavu
- Thaskara Veeran
5) Nayanthara shared the screen space with the legendary South Indian actor, Rajinikanth, for the first time ever in which Tamil film?
- Darbar
- Chandramukhi
- Sivaji
- Kuselan
Also Read | RJ Balaji And Nayanthara's 'Mookuthi Amman' Releases New Track Featuring 'Bhagavathi Baba'
6) Nayanthara won the Tamil Nadu State Film Awards in the category of Best Actress for her exemplary performance in which Tamil rom-com?
- Ayya
- Naanum Rowdy Dhaan
- Raja Rani
- Kalvanin Kadhali
7) After working in which film together did love blossom between Nayanthara and beau Vignesh Shivan?
- Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal
- Netrikann
- Naanum Rowdy Dhaan
- Bigil
8) Nayanthara marked her debut in the Telugu film industry alongside Daggubati Venkatesh with which hit film?
- Raadha
- Tulasi
- Babu Bangaram
- Lakshmi
9) Which Tamil film marked the last big-screen venture of Nayanthara before the COVID-19 lockdown was imposed?
- Darbar
- Bigil
- Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy
- Kolaiyuthir Kaalam
10) On the occasion of Diwali 2020, which Nayanthara film was premiered on Disney+Hotstar?
- Netrikann
- Mookuthi Amman
- Annaatthe
- Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal
Also Read | Nayanthara's Mookuthi Amman Director RJ Balaji Shares BTS Of The Second Single
Nayanthara's trivia quiz answers:
-
Diana Mariam Kurian
-
Banglore
-
One (elder brother 'Leno')
-
Manassinakkare
-
Chandramukhi
-
Raja Rani
-
Naanum Rowdy Dhaan
-
Lakshmi
-
Darbar
-
Mookuthi Amman
Also Read | Meera Mitun Blasts Nayanthara On Twitter For Playing The Role Of Amman In Mookuthi Amman
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.