Tom Ellis Quiz: How Well Do You Know The Devil 'Lucifer Morningstar'?

Tom Ellis turns 42 years old today, November 17. He is popularly known for his portrayal of Lucifer Morningstar in the American series Lucifer. As wishes are pouring in for the actor, here is a Tom Ellis quiz based on his trivia and facts. If you are a true Tom Ellis fan, take this Tom Ellis quiz.

Q. 1 Apart from TV series Lucifer, in which other series did Tom Ellis play his popular character 'Lucifer Morningstar'?

Family Guy Queen America The Flash The Secret of Crickley Hall

Q. 2 Tom Ellis is a BA Dramatic student. From which drama school did he complete his education?

Julliard School Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama The University of Music and Performing Arts Vienna Royal Academy of Music

Q. 3 In which year did Tom Ellis make his on-screen debut?

2000 2001 2002 2003

Q. 4 Tom Ellis facts: The actor was last seen in the 2019 romantic comedy film, Isn't It Romantic. He returned to the big screen after 11 years. Can you guess the name of his film before the break?

Calon Gaeth The Best Man I'll Be There Miss Conception

Q. 5 In which year did Tom Ellis' popular television series Lucifer release?

2016 2017 2018 2019

Q. 6 Tom Ellis trivia: The actor's ongoing popular series Lucifer is based on which comics' publication?

Marvel Comics Dark Horse Comics DC Comics Image Comics

Q. 7 In what year does Tom Ellis' character Lucifer move to LA with Mazikeen?

2010 2011 2012 2013

Q. 8 Tom Ellis played THIS musical instrument in City of Sheffield Youth Orchestra when he attended High Storrs School in Sheffield.

Guitar Piano Banjo French horn

Q. 9 What is Tom Ellis' debut movie?

High Heels and Low Lifes Buffalo Soldiers I'll Be There Vera Drake

Q. 10 Tom Ellis played Gary Preston in which BBC sitcom?

Merlin Miranda The Secret of Crickley Hall Walking Dead

Answers

Q. 1 - 3

Q. 2 - 2

Q. 3 - 1

Q. 4 - 4

Q. 5 - 1

Q. 6 - 3

Q. 7 - 2

Q. 8 - 4

Q. 9 - 1

Q. 10 - 2

