Zeenat Aman Reacts To Qurbani's Song Video Shared By Fan, Remembers The 'legends'

On August 23, veteran actor Zeenat Aman dropped a comment on one of the videos shared by a user on Twitter. The clip that was shared by a fan gave a glimpse of the actor's song titled Kya Dekhte Ho Surat Tumhari, from her film Qurbani, which released in 1980. The song features Zeenat Aman and Feroz Khan.

Reacting to the video, Zeenat Aman tweeted, "This film was loved by everyone who had seen it." The actor also recalled the fabulous music by Kalyanji-Anandji & Bidduji. "Remembering the legends and legacy they have left behind," wrote Zeenat Aman.

As soon as her reaction to the video was up, the user who shared the clip wrote, "Omg thank you for replying you’re a legend, an icon, I love your work, you are one of the most stunning women I’ve ever seen onscreen."

Zeenat Aman recalls her film Qurbani

This film was loved by everyone who had seen it. What a fabulous music by KalyanJi-AnandJi & Biddu Ji. Remembering the legends and legacy they have left behind. 🙏🏻😊 https://t.co/hRUHContKD — Zeenat Aman (@iZeenatAman) August 23, 2020

Replying to Zeenat Aman's tweet, another fan wrote, "I may have seen Qurbani around 20 times in different time phase. All actors had a fantastic role, super locations, super-duper hit songs. Total entertainment. Unforgettable Amjad Khan. The most liked song is when you emerge from the sea and Vinod Khanna sings hum tume chahade hai."

Meanwhile, Zeenat Aman and Feroz Khan's song Kya Dekhte Ho Surat Tumhari is voiced by Asha Bhosle and Mohammed Rafi. Helmed by Kalyanji-Anandji, the song is penned by Indeevar.

Netizens react to Zeenat Aman's tweet

Yes it's a very nice composition by late Sh.Kalyanji bhai. — Madhu Sudan Sharma (@Madhusu93683793) August 23, 2020

Yes... absolutely that was time of @iZeenatAman , this movie has one more "Aap Kaisa koi" people who saw this simply falls in your love and have crush on you.🌹🌹 — Ashish srivastava (@Ashishs20246760) August 23, 2020

True Zeenat ji. This is also my favorite movie. — Sanjay Shrivastava (@SanjayShrivast3) August 23, 2020

About Qurbani movie

Zeenat Aman and Feroz Khan starrer Qurbani also features late actors Vinod Khanna, Amjad Khan, Amrish Puri and actor Shakti Kapoor among others. The film chronicles the tale of how Rajesh and Amar (Late actors Feroz and Vinod) fall in love with the same woman, Sheela (Zeenat Aman). However, the twist in their tale comes to light when their enemy learns the truth. The antagonist tries to create a rift between the two.

Qurbani movie songs

The song from the film titled Laila O Laila by Amit Kumar and Kanchan remains evergreen. Other songs like Hum Tumhe Chahte Hai Aise and Aap Jaisa Koi Meri Zindagi also hit the bullseye. Overall, all songs from Qubani received massive love from the audience.

