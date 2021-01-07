Zeenat Aman To Be Back On Screen In New Avatar With 'Margaon: The Closed File'

Zeenat Aman will be soon making her way back to the screen as she embarks on her journey for a new film. The actor will be seen in a murder mystery genre film that will be filled with twists. Titled Margaon: The Closed File, the film will see Zeenat Aman playing the role of a head in an Anglo Indian family.

Zeenat Aman in a new avatar in Margaon: The Closed File

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan With Zeenat Aman Or Rekha; Who Is Better In The Lead?

Zeenat Aman will be playing an independent woman who is an entrepreneur in the film. The movie is made as a tribute to Agatha Christie’s work. Thus certain elements in the film will be inspired by the work of the writer and will follow a similar backdrop. Speaking about the film, the director mentioned that Zeenat Aman will be playing a strong role in the movie.

Kapil Kaustubh Sharma, the director, also said that the veteran actor will be playing a woman named Sylvia. Speaking a bit further on the character, he said that the role of Sylvia is quite complex and is an unconventional character. He said that the character Zeenat Aman has many shades.

SOURCE: PR HANDOUT

Also Read | Zeenat Aman Reacts To Qurbani's Song Video Shared By Fan, Remembers The 'legends'

The director, however, refused to speak further on any more details about the character or the film. He said that it is yet too early to talk about the project they have undertaken. He said that he has grown up reading Agatha Christie’s stories and thus he wishes to make a film based around her genre of work. Sharma also said that the film will be a tribute to her genre. Further on, the murder mystery that the film will revolve around is set against a Catholic backdrop. The project will have an ensemble cast and is expected to go on floors in March.

Also Read | Zeenat Aman Quiz: On Her Birthday, Test Your Knowledge About The 'Dostana' Actor

Fans of Zeenat Aman last saw the actor in 2019, in a small cameo appearance for the film Panipat. In the film directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, the actor played the role of Humayun’s daughter Sakeena Begum. Despite her limited presence in the film, the actor was praised for her work.

Also Read | Unseen Pic Of The Day: B'wood Diva Zeenat Aman’s '70’s Selfie' Can't Be Missed; See Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.