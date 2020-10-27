'Anupamaa' Team Enjoys Pizza Party As Sudhanshu Pandey Loses A Bet

The entire team of Star Plus' Anupamaa on Monday, October 26, 2020, celebrated the end of the day with a pizza party along with the crew of the show. The lead actor of the show Rupali Ganguly shared a fun video from the sets with Sudhanshu Pandey and the whole crew. As soon as the video was out, fans and actors showered love and praised the entire team. Keep reading to know more details:

Rupali Ganguly's Instagram post

Sharing the post, Rupali Ganguly wrote, "When our original Pandey lost a bet.. poori unit ke liye pizza mangawaana pada @romeshkalra was the undisputed winner. The bet fixed, forced and enforced by urs truely - #monishasarabhaiwouldbesoproud of me.. executed by @paras_kalnawat (well done son)

Statutory warning - badmaashi karne ki wajah se meri pitai aanewale dinon mein quite possible hai #pizza #bet #bts #masti #funtimes #anupamaa #rupaliganguly @sudanshu_pandey @romeshkalra @ketswalawalkar @rajan.shahi.543 @teamgolecha (sic)". Take a look at the post below:

In the video shared, everyone is seen excited for the pizza party. As mentioned in the caption, the party was given by none other than Sudhanshu Pandey, as he lost a bet. The bet was won by Romesh Kalra. The bet was organised by Rupali herself and her on-screen son Paras executed it on the sets of the show. In the video, Sudhanshu can be seen joyful as well as hurt for giving a pizza party to the entire team.

Fans' reaction to the post

As soon as the video was up on social media, fans of the show and Rupali Ganguly poured in love for the actors. A user wrote, "Hahah! You guys are fun bunch". The other while addressing Rupali's performance wrote, "Loved your performance maam keep up the good work nd happy dusshera". Another user wrote, "Dear Rupali, you are on epitome of excellency in acting. Loved and loving your work. Perfect word seems less". Take a look at the comments below:

About the show Anupamaa

Star Plus' Anupamaa follows the story of Anupamaa (played by Rupali Ganguly), who parts with her ambitions and goals in a bid to raise her family. She feels dejected when she fails to get any credit for her sacrifices. However, she then decides to live on her own terms. The show is based on a Bengali show named Sreemoyee airing on Star Jalsha. It is also a remake of the Marathi series named Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte which airs on Star Pravah.

Anupamaa cast

Rupali Ganguly as Anupamaa Shah

Sudhanshu Pandey as Vanraj Shah

Paras Kalnawat as Samar Shah

Madalsa Sharma as Kavya Gandhi

