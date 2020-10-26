'Over The Moon' Voice Cast List And Details About Characters They Portray

Over The Moon is an animated film that released recently on Netflix and has created a buzz on social media. The film is directed by Glen Keane and co-directed by John Kahrs. Here is a list of actors who lent their voice to the characters of the animated film.

Over the Moon voice cast

Cathy Ang as Fei Fei

Fei Fei is the lead character in the movie and the story is portrayed from her point of view. The character in the film is on who believes in Chang’e, a Chinese goddess of the Moon, who was parted from her husband Houyi after taking a potion that made her the Goddess. Fei Fei invented a rocket to go to the moon and meet Chang’e as she believes in her. Bryce Taylor Hall has done the voice over as little Fei Fei and Cathy Ang has done the voice over for teenage Fei Fei.

Robert G Chiu as Chin

Chin has portrayed the character of stepbrother of Fei Fei in the film. He snuck into the rocket of Fei Fei and went with her to the moon on her mission. Chin is shown as a character who would always annoy Fei Fei but later the two patch things up as Fei Fei learns to move on and accept love. Robert G Chiu has lent his voice for Chin.

Phillipa Soo as Chang'e

Chang’e has also portrayed a key role in the film. In the film, Chang’e was seen as the one who was able to pull Fei Fei’s rocket towards the moon, even when her rocket seemed to be failing. She was able to send Fei Fei and Chin back to the earth with her magic. Actor Phillipa Soo has lent her voice to Chang’e character in the film.

Other important characters

Ken Jeong as Gobi

John ho as Ba Ba, Fei Fei’s father

Ruthie Ann Miles as Ma Ma, Fei Fei’s late mother.

Margaret Cho as Auntie Ling, one of Fei Fei's aunts

Sandra Oh as Mrs Zhong, Ba Ba's new fiancée and Fei Fei's stepmother

Kimiko Glenn as Auntie Mei, one of Fei Fei's aunts



