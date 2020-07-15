'Zindagi Na Milegi Doabra' Turns 9: Know What Made Hrithik Sign The Film & Other Facts

Recently, on July 15, the Zoya Akhtar directorial Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara clocked nine. The film not only did a decent business at the BO but also managed to leave a lasting impression on the audience. The chemistry between the lead trio, Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan and Abhay Deol, gave major friendship goals to many. But, do you know that actor Ranbir Kapoor and Imran Khan were the first choices for the film? Read on to know other interesting facts of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara that you might not know.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara interesting facts

The title options

As many of us know, the title Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is quite similar to the lyrics of Farhan Akhtar's song Rock On. Reportedly, the makers were planning to title it as it is, that was Zindagi Milegi Na Dobara. But, Javed Akhtar informed the team that the title was not appropriately structured and later they changed it to Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Another option the makers had for the title was Running with the bulls.

How the lead actors were roped in

According to a trivia mentioned in IMDB, the makers initially approached Ranbir Kapoor and Imran Khan for the lead characters. However, Ranbir and Imran turned it down. Apart from this, it is also reported that Hrithik Roshan's then-wife Sussanne convinced him to sign the film. Another trivia stated that when Farhan Akhtar was writing the script of the film, he considered Shah Rukh Khan, Vivek Oberoi and Hrithik Roshan in the lead.

The shooting

Reportedly, the cast shot the Tomatina festival for a song, Ik Junoon, during offseason. Hence, 16 tonnes of tomatoes were flown in from Portugal for the film. On the other side, Katrina Kaif's entry scene was shot at a nude beach, so, the crew often requested people to move out of the frame.

Senorita song

It is reported that Senorita featured the mayor of the town Alájar, Andalucia. Apart from this, Farhan Akhtar also revealed an interesting fact about the song in a comedy show. Farhan told that he was impressed by Abhay Deol's vocals and he asked the latter never to sing again. So, the exclusivity of the song can remain alive.

The contradictory traits of actors ad their characters

In the film, character Imran, played by Farhan Akhtar, is seen having a fear of skydiving in the movie, but in real life, Farhan is a certified skydiver. Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan is a certified scuba diver. But his character Arjun is afraid of water in the film.

