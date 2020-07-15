Zoya Akhtar Shares BTS Photos As 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' Completes 9 Years

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is among the most popular films from the previous decade. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, it is a buddy road film. The movie’s cast includes Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif and Kalki Koechlin. Released in 2011, the film completes nine years today, on July 15, 2020. Director Zoya celebrated the occasion by sharing a few behind-the-scenes photos. Read to know more.

Zoya Akhtar celebrates 9 years of ZNMD

Zoya Akhtar has been quite active on her Instagram handle. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara was her second venture as a director. As the film clocks nine years, she shared a few behind-the-scene pictures on her Instagram story. She also posted a photo with Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol. All of them were seen peeking onto the monitor after a shot. While Hrithik looked surprised, the other three were smiling. Zoya captioned the post, “I think we got it!” and also tagged the cast and a few crew members.

Zoya Akhtar shared several photos from the sets of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara on her Instagram story as well. She first shared a collage picture consisting of three scenes from the movie. The filmmaker mentioned that ZNMD had water, air, and earth along with “fire in the belly”.

Zoya Akhtar then shared a picture of the 1949 Buick Super, the car used in the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. The sky blue convertible Buick was seen on a truck. It was the car in which the boys went on a road trip in Spain. Zoya captioned the picture with “ZNMD” and “9 YEARS TODAY”.

In the next photo, Zoya Akhtar was seen laying inbetween the seats of the car. She had a screen in her hand while Abhay Deol and Kalki Koechlin were on the seat. Zoya’s caption on the picture read, “A DIRECTOR’S LIFE”.

Zoya Akhar also shared a couple of pictures from the popular La Tomatina festival scene. Katrina Kaif and Abhay Deol were seen in one which she captioned “I HATE TOMATOES” along with an emoji of the vegetable. In another one, Hrithik Roshan and Farhan Akhtar were seen shirtless enjoying the scene, which she captioned, “TOMATOES GOT NOTHING ON US”.

At last, Zoya Akhar shared a photo of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara trio. In it, Abhay Doel is sitting in a van, Hrithik Roshan is using his phone and Farhan Akhtar is playing the Guitar. The filmmaker captioned it with a red heart emoticon.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara received rave reviews from the audiences and was a success at the box office. It also features Naseeruddin Shah, Deepti Naval, Suhel Seth, Ariadna Cabrol and others. ZNMD follows three friends on a trip to Spain for the bachelor party of one member. They overcome their fears and discovers more about themselves and each other while on the trip.

