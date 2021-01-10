10 Adorable Pictures Of Dwayne Johnson Having Light Moments With His Daughters

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson continues to be one of the most active Hollywood celebrities on social media, having posted many different types of posts; right from his family and work posts to his workout and diet posts. While a lot has been said about his intense workout posts and videos, it is also well known that the actor leaves no opportunity whatsoever to post about his daughters. There are a number of photos and videos on Dwayne Johnson’s Instagram which feature all of his daughters; let has have a look at some of these heartfelt posts.

10 heartfelt posts of Dwayne Johnson featuring his daughters

The fans and followers of the star on Instagram will be very much familiar with all of Dwayne Johnson’s children, as he frequently posts about them. The first post is of Dwayne Johnson’s eldest daughter Simone, who was born during his marriage with Danny Garcia. The post shows Dwayne and Simone sharing a hug, with the actor congratulating her for signing her wrestling contract. The second post is a throwback picture of him and Simone, with him wishing on her birthday.

The third post him playing with his daughters Jasmine and Tiana. He also posted a rather comic caption of their conversation in the post. The fourth post shows the video of the birthday celebration of Dwayne’s mother, who was holding her granddaughter in her arms. His other daughter was seen excitedly walking up and down in the video. The fifth post shows a picture that went viral on social media, which happens to be a throwback picture of Dwayne holding a baby Tiana. The next post shows a video of Dwayne Johnson holding his daughter and having a funny conversation with her. The seventh post is another hilarious videos of his daughters playing; and when the actor asked about who wants to see his muscles, the girls reply “no one”.

The eighth post shows him and his daughter watching The Lion King during the Christmas holidays, with the actor talking about the numerous times they have watched this movie. The ninth post shows him having a candid moment with his daughter, as he plays with her and her toys. The last post shows a video of her daughter Tiana making a mess with uncooked spaghetti. He calls the moment one of the “funniest” he has experienced in a long time. These are some of the popular posts of Dwayne Johnson along with his daughters.

