Dwayne Johnson Spends Christmas 'cleaning Up The Trash' And 'playing Barbie' With Daughter

Dwayne Johnson enjoyed Christmas week with his daughter and the actor posted a few pictures sharing the moments with his fans. In one of the pictures, the action star can be seen holding a Barbie doll in hand and in another, he can be seen taking out the trash. Thus the actor jovially poked fun at himself as he posted glimpses of how his Christmas celebration went by this year.

Dwayne Johnson spends Christmas 2020 with his daughter

In one of the pictures added earlier, Dwayne Johnson can be seen seated with his little daughter as they watched The Lion King on television. The father-daughter duo looked adorable as they simply sat there enjoying their film. Dwayne was seen sporting the “Dwanta” Christmas hat as he sat with his daughter while enjoying the movie.

After a couple of posts, a picture of him playing with his daughter can be seen. The room that Dwayne sat in was filled with presents and toys and in the midst of all this was his daughter playing with some toys. In the caption, The Rock wrote that his daughter called him to play with her and ignored the fact that he was holding a Barbie in one hand and played with a different toy entirely.

The actor laughed it off and shared the picture with the hashtag “Death Grip on Barbie” hinting at how tight he had been holding the doll. In one of the most recent pictures uploaded by the actor, he can be seen taking out the trash and cleaning the mess in his house.

The actor wore the Dwanta hat and was seen carrying gift wrapping paper and a garbage bag as he made his way out to throw it. The Rock captioned this image saying that Dwanta Claus delivers and Dwanta also cleans up the trash. Thus, the action movie star poked fun at himself for cleaning up and fans in the comments had a good laugh watching him share the Christmas moments.

The well-decorated Christmas tee was surrounded by a number of gift wrapping paper and The Rock stood right in the centre of it posing for a hilarious and quirky picture which the fans seemed to love very much.

