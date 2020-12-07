Dwayne Johnson Shares The Johnson Family's Bed-time Routine; Check Out The Video

Dwayne Johnson, also known as The Rock is married to his girlfriend, Lauren Hashian. The couple is blessed with two daughters named Jasmine Johnson and Tiana Gia Johnson. The Rock holds a massive fan following on social media and posts regularly. Recently, he posted a funny video of the Johnson family's bedtime routine.

Dwayne Johnson's Instagram post -

In the video, his kids can be seen running around the house before bedtime. He asked about who of them wanted to see his muscles before going to bed and all of them replied ‘No one’ including his wife. He then said that he was going to drink because nobody wanted him. In his caption, he said that their reply was very good for his ego. He said that he got the message loud and clear after everyone said so and he was sure that he had to leave.

The Rock's Instagram posts -

Dwayne Johnson often shares pictures and videos with his family on his Instagram. In his posts, they can be seen singing together, celebrating birthdays, spending quality time and a lot more. Fans and followers love all his posts and shower them with numerous likes and comments.

About Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian -

Dwayne Johnson was married to producer and professional bodybuilder Dany Garcia before he got married to Lauren Hashian. Dwayne and Dany had a daughter named Simone Alexandria. Dwayne and Lauren met while filming on the set of his movie The Game Plan. After Dwayne and Dany divorced, he and Lauren started seeing each other. They had been together for eight to nine years before they got married. They had their first child in Christmas 2015. In April 2018, the couple had their second daughter. The duo got married in August 2019.

Dwayne is an American-Canadian actor, producer, businessman, retired professional wrestler, and former American football and Canadian football player. He wrestled for the World Wrestling Federation for eight years before he began his acting career. Dwayne’s first role as a lead actor was in The Scorpion King. He has since starred in many successful films such as The Game Plan, Tooth Fairy, Fast Five, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and many more. He is one of the world's highest-grossing actors.

