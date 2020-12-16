Dwayne Johnson is one of the most popular celebrities in the world today, being an icon in the world of films as well as in the world of fitness. The actor is extremely active on his Instagram and often posts quite frequently about his diet and cheat meals as well. He has uploaded his own recipe of a French Toast and has given it a name of ‘Rock Toast’. Have a look at his Instagram post along with the recipe of his French Toast.

Dwayne Johnson shares his own recipe of French Toast, calls it ‘Rock Toast’

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson often shares posts promoting fitness on his social media along with diets which are healthy and help attaining fitness. But he has shared the recipe of one of his cheat meals in this Instagram post, i.e., the French Toast. Being extremely interactive on his social media, the actor posted a long video of him preparing a French Toast displaying all the ingredients in the video. In his own witty and charming manner, Johnson almost gave a step-to-step tutorial of cooking his own style of the dish.

The actor wrote the recipe along with the ingredients of his dish in the caption of the post as well. The ingredients were listed down as 4 slices of toast, peanut butter, coconut syrup with a splash of tequila, whipped cream and roasted coconut chips soaked in tequila. He ended his caption by asking his fans to enjoy their cheat meals and remembering not to cheat themselves. Fans immediately reacted on Dwayne Johnson’s Instagram saying that they would definitely try the recipe. The seemed to have liked the recipe and the visual appearance of the ‘Rock Toast’.

Along with recipes and meals, the actor is also known for frequently sharing his rough-and-tough fitness routines and workouts. He is a former wrestler and has built a successful career in films that has spanned over a couple of decades. He is most popularly known for his roles in Fast and Furious film franchise, Rampage, Skyscraper and many more. He was recently seen in Jumanji: The Next Level which was released last year.

