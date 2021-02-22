Miley Cyrus Introduces Her New Dog 'Angel' In An Emotional Post, Talks About Mary Jane

Miley Cyrus, who has proved time and again that she is an animal lover, recently, took to her Instagram to introduce her new dog. In the post, she added pictures of the dog along with a video of her father Billy Ray Cyrus singing. She added an emotional note to her post, where she mentioned her dog, Mary Jane that left her two months ago.

Miley Cyrus introduces her new dog

In the caption, she mentioned that she knew that her dog Mary Jane hadn't said 'goodbye' to her. She said that she felt like before leaving her, Mary's eyes whispered 'See you soon bestie'. She then introduced the new dog that she named 'Angel', she said that she feels the presence of Mary and she is blessed to find the new dog. She also said that it breaks her heart to know that Angel was sleeping on concrete before she made it to the home.

She also addressed that there are stigmas around Pitbulls and that the breed is 'incomparably loving'. Concluding, she said that she has no idea how she will sleep again because she can't take her eyes off the dog. Before ending the note, she wrote, "It’s pretty cool having an Angel on a leash! She is illuminated by the aura of the late and great Mary Jane. Long live love. It never dies. * ALL THE TEARS YOU SEE IN THIS SLIDE ARE HAPPY ONES *". The comment section of Miley Cyrus' Instagram post is filled with her fans appreciating her and talking about how Angel is a blessing to her.

(Image credit: Miley Cyrus' Instagram post)

Miley Cyrus' pet dogs

Miley Cyrus has adopted various dogs over the years. Even in the picture, her two dogs Emu and Bean were present with Angel. Other than that she has Barbie, Happy, and Floyd. When Mary Jane passed away, the singer shared a video where she compiled the moments she spent with the dog. In the background, she added the song 'Mary Jane' sung by her. In the long caption, she talked about how she wrote the song in her Malibu house which no longer exists. She even wrote, "MJ was a true queen. She wore her grace, dignity & kindness like a crown. She will never be forgotten and will forever be missed. To know her is to love her. It has been my honor being her mom and best friend." Have a look.

