Disney+ Adds Content Disclaimer On Popular Comedy Television Series 'The Muppet Show'

Popular comedy series The Muppet Show recently got a disclaimer from the OTT streaming partner Disney+. The Muppet show is a five-season series that was released in 1976-1981, thereafter it was broadcasted on various visual mediums. The Walt Disney got the streaming rights of the show on 19 February, and have attached a content disclaimer about “negative depictions and/or mistreatment of people or cultures”.

About the Disclaimer

The disclaimer reads, “This program includes negative depictions and/or mistreatment of people or cultures. These stereotypes were wrong then and are wrong now,” It was further added, “Rather than remove this content, we want to acknowledge its harmful impact, learn from it and spark conversation to create a more inclusive future together.”

“Disney is committed to creating stories with inspirational and aspirational themes that reflect the rich diversity of the human experience around the globe,” it adds.

The message displays prior to several films including Lady and the Tramp, Jungle Book Aristocats, Dumbo, Peter Pan, and Swiss Family Robinson. pic.twitter.com/C9m2wOgQ7i — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) October 15, 2020

Disney's initiative Stories Matter outlines their thought and reasoning for adding such labels to its content. The statement on the website says “as part of our ongoing commitment to diversity and inclusion, we are in the process of reviewing our library and adding advisories to content that includes negative depictions or mistreatment of people or cultures". While defending their stand on removing the content all together they further added “Rather than removing this content, we see an opportunity to spark conversation and open dialogue on history that affects us all. We also want to acknowledge that some communities have been erased or forgotten altogether, and we’re committed to giving voice to their stories as well.”

There are several other films on Disney+ that will display the content advisory, but here are four examples provided by Disney "along with an explanation of some of the negative depictions in each title." pic.twitter.com/fhoxtyLyL4 — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) October 15, 2020

