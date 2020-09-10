'The 100' Sneak Peek: See How Bellamy, Murphy, And Clarke Reunited On The Show After Long

In the most recent episode of The 100, fans saw characters Bellamy, Murphy, and Clarke reunite in Sanctum. TV Guide has released a sneak-peek video in which fans can see these iconic characters reunite. Take a look at the video and read more about the show in the article below:

In the video, fans see Bob Morley's character Bellamy and Richard Harmon's character Murphy reunite in the Sanctum. Though most fans would have hoped for the reunion to be very emotional and drastic for the two characters, most fans felt that the reunion was 'okay'.

The scene will be shown in Episode 13, 'Blood Giants' and fans see much drama happening on the show. Viewers also see an interesting scene with Raven (Lindsey Morgan) and Clarke (Eliza Taylor) on the show on the Bloody Giants episode. Many other interesting bits were also seen in the episode.

Further in the video, fans see Murphy seems to think that Bellamy is actually working towards something evil. But not much is revealed in the show as fans need to wait for the show to actually air to find out what takes place on the show next.

The 100

The 100 is an American TV-show about a post-apocalyptic world that involves parts of science fiction with drama. The 100 comes on CW. The series is developed by Jason Rothenberg and based on the book named The 100 by Kass Morga. The show premiered on March 19, 2014.

The filming of the show takes place in many countries and places. Most of the scenes are shot in Vancouver, British Columbia. The show has a rating of 7.7 out of 10 on IMDB.

The cast of The 100

CW show The 100 holds many famous actors and artists in the show. Take a look at the leading cast of the show:

Eliza Taylor as Clarke Griffin

Paige Turco as Abigail "Abby" Griffi

Thomas McDonell as Finn Collins

Eli Goree as Wells Jaha

Marie Avgeropoulos as Octavia Blake

Bob Morley as Bellamy Blake

Chuku Modu as Gabriel Santiago

Promo Pic Credit: The 100's Instagram

