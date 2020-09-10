What Time Does Family Business Season 2 Release On Netflix? See Details Here

Netflix’s original show Family Business released on Netflix last year on June 28, 2019. The French sitcom was praised by the audience and critics alike for its unique story and the treatment of how a family works in such business of unnatural settings. As the show dropped on Netflix, it was quickly renewed for a season 2. As the Family Business Season 2 on Netflix is nearing its release date, a lot of people are wondering about the Family Business season 2 release date. A lot of people are also curious about what time does Family Business season 2 release on Netflix. For all the people who want to know about Family Business season 2 release time and release date, here is everything you need to know about it.

What time does Family Business season 2 release on Netflix?

Family Business season 2 release date is on September 11, 2020. Like all other shows, the Family Business Season 2 release time is likely to be at 12.00 AM PT which is 3:00 AM EST. The fans of the show in the UK will be able to stream the show on Netflix at 8 PM as per the British Summer Time (BST). The Netflix users in India will be able to watch the show from 12.30 PM according to Indian Standard Time (IST). In Australia, the show will be available to stream from 5.00 AM while subscribers in New Zealand will be able to stream it from 7:00 am, New Zealand Standard Time (NZST).

Family Business season 2

The first season of Family Business consisted of six episodes. The plot of Family Business revolves around a failed entrepreneur who finds out that cannabis is about to be legalized in France. He then decides to recruit his family to change his kosher butcher shop, inherited from his father, into the first marijuana coffeeshop in France. The official trailer of Family Business season 2 was released recently by the makers.

Image Credits: A still from the trailer

The trailer of Family Business season 2 sees the whole family working fro their weed business. The hilarious trailer has over 36 thousand views on Youtube. Family Business season 2 cast will see the original cast members return for the show. The series features Jonathan Cohen as Joseph, Gerard Darmon as Joseph’s father, Julia Piaton as Aure Hazan, Loius Coldfey as Clementine, Lila El Arabi as Aida. Here is a look at the Family Business season 2 trailer.

Promo Image Credits: Jonathan Cohen Instagram

