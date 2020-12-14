'12 Feet Deep' Ending Explained: Does Jonna Kill Clara In The End?

12 Feet Deep was is an Indie psychological thriller film released in 2017. The film starred Alexandra Park, Nora-Jane Noone, and Diane Farr. The film revolves around two sisters who get trapped in a pool on the weekend. As the two sisters are trapped, they start conversing and their dark past is brought up. The film’s end left many audience members confused and lost. So here is detailed breakdown of the 12 Feet Deep ending.

12 Feet Deep Ending Explained

Plot

12 Feet Deep starts with Bree and Jonna meeting at an Acquatic Center. On the other hand, the center’s janitor Clara is fired from her job and instructed by the manager to pack up her stuff and close the pool. She was fired over stealing stuff from a member of the center. The pool is closed everybody is instructed to leave.

Bree and Jonna are disappointed by this announcement and get ready to leave. Bree decides to show her engagement ring to Jonna. But soon realises she lost it. She and Jonna jump back in the pool to retrieve it. The moment the girls jump back, the pool’s cover is pulled up and Bree and Jonna get trapped in the pool.

Also read | 'Toy Story 4' Ending Explained: What Happens At The Ending Of The Movie?

Both Bree and Jonna scream for help but receive no response. Soon the women start talking and Jonna reveals that she threw Bree’s engagement ring in the pool out of jealousy. Bree gets angry on her but soon this anger subsides and she forgives Jonna. Clara, the ex-janitor of the pool notices the girls. But instead of helping them she runs away with their belongings.

Ending of 12 Feet Deep

Bree was diagnosed with diabetes two years ago. When she is trapped with Jonna in the pool she reveals that if she does not receive her diabetes shot she might slip into a coma. Bree’s health starts to decline in the pool. Jonna tries to help Bree and hence tries to break the fibreglass. She finds a small hole and tries to widen it. She dives deep in the pool to pull he grate. Jonna successfully helps herself and her sister.

Also read | 'Tale Of Nine-Tailed' Ending Explained: Did Lee Rang Die In The End?

Bree receives the medical attention she needs as her sugar level had dropped rapidly. Even though it is not showed, it is safe to assume that Jonna killed Clara. After doing so, she even takes back Bree’s engagement ring from her. When Bree asks Jonna abour Clara, she simply replies, “I killed the monster”. This is the same dialogue Bree used while revealing the real reason of their abusive father’s death.

Also read | The Undoing Ending Explained: Here Is What You Need To Know About It

Also read | 'Pine Gap' Ending Explained: All About The 2018 Australian Political Drama TV Series

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.