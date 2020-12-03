'Pine Gap' Ending Explained: All About The 2018 Australian Political Drama TV Series

Pine Gap is a popular Australian TV series that was released on Netflix in 2018. There was only 1 season of the political thriller which had six episodes. The series showcased the story about Australian and American joint defence intelligence facility which is located at Pine Gap. Pine Gap is actually the name of the location whcih is situated in the south-west of Alice Springs town in Australia. The six-part series was created by Greg Haddrick and Felicity Packard. Read on to understand the ending of Pine Gap.

Pine Gap ending explained

According to TV Tonight, the last episode that is the sixth episode showcased Sino-US tension get escalated. It is shown that Kath, Ethan and Rudi then interrogate Moses, and it is revealed that he had given $12k to Marissa for her fraud debts. Moses is ruled out as the suspect, then the investigators question Arrenrte law student Immy who states that someone used her phone to send the footage of A-team thus ordering Bangladesh's drone strike. Just when the US and China are shown to initiate their diplomatic mediation, Simon makes a deal with Kath to ensure his job inturn of which he would help them identify the spy.

Gus is shown to stay at Pine Gap after his father thinks that he had saved the President's life. Gus and Jas resume their relationship, while Zhou's meeting with Immy indicates that she must be the spy. At the last scene, it is shown that Eloise Chambers is arrested as the suspect. While Immy and Zhou sit side by side and it is revealed that these two are set for some huge plan ahead. It is almost clear that Immy is indeed the spy who is safe from investigators eyes, as they have arrested someone else as a prime suspect.

Pine Gap reviews

Pine Gap reviews on IMDb have a rating of 7.2/10. While it also has a 78% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Here is the complete cast of the Australian political drama series.

Parker Sawyers as Gus Thomson, an American mission director

Tess Haubrich as Jasmina Delic, a Serbian Australian communications intelligence team leader

Jacqueline McKenzie as Kath Sinclair, the Australian deputy chief

Steve Toussaint as Ethan James, the American chief

Stephen Curry as Jacob Kitto, an Australian mission director

Sachin Joab as Simon Penny, an Australian communications intelligence analyst

Mark Leonard Winter as Moses Dreyfus, American foreign instrumentation signals intelligence analyst

Kelton Pell as Dr Paul Dupain, an Elder of the Arrernte people and medical doctor

Madeleine Madden as Immy Dupain, an activist Arrernte law student and Paul's daughter

Lewis Fitz-Gerald as Rudi Fox, the American chief of intelligence operations

Edwina Wren as Eloise Chambers, an American imagery intelligence analyst

Alice Keohavong as Deborah Vora, a Laotian Australian electronic intelligence analyst

Jason Chong as Zhou Lin, an executive for the Chinese state-owned mining company Shonguran

Simone Kessell as Belle James, Ethan's wife

Michael-Anthony Taylor as Will Thompson, Gus's father

