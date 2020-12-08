The Undoing Ending Explained: Here Is What You Need To Know About It

The Undoing is an American psychological thriller miniseries that is based on the novel written by Jean Hanff Korelitz titled You Should Have Known. The miniseries which stars veteran actor Nicole Kidman had raised questions in the minds of the viewers about who killed the character of Elena Alves. The makers of this series created many twists and turns as the plot progressed and the final episode ultimately revealed and explained the ending of The Undoing. Here is what you need to know about it.

The Undoing ending explained

The miniseries, which was lead by Hugh Grant and Nicole Kidman, kept the audience glued to their screens as it introduced various angles to the murder of Elena Alves. Various characters at different points in the series were put under the spotlight and were temporary suspects. The audiences kept bringing in their own guesses and theories of the murder even as the series progressed and with all the twists and turns, very few must have been able to come up with the right answer; the one who murdered Elena Alves is Jonathan Fraser.

The son of this character Henry had the gun under his possession which he found in the outdoor fireplace at their family beach house. Knowing the fact that his father may have been guilty of the crime, he not only brought the weapon under his own possession but also made an attempt to clean up the blood and fingerprints on the dish washer. The Undoing ending has thus been put in front of the audience, an ending which may have been predicted by some of the viewers.

The extraordinary piece of fact behind this ending is not just the old trick of keeping the real killer in plain sight, but the fact that they brought this ending without any last-minute twists into the plot. While the makers kept Jonathan to be one of the obvious suspects of this crime, the character and his charm confused quite a few viewers. The clues of this ending had been in the previous episodes of this series, yet the character of Jonathan Fraser succeeded to some extent for a lot of audiences to look past it.

