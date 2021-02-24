'13 Going 30' Actor Judy Greer To Star In Disney's 'Stargirl' Sequel

Disney announced the sequel of Stargirl on February 23, 2021. Reportedly, 13 Going on 30 actor Judy Greer has been cast in the sequel of the Disney movie next to Grace VanderWaal. Reportedly, she will be playing the role of Ana Caraway, Stargirl Caraway's mother. She will be replacing Sara Arrington who played the same role in the first movie.

Stargirl sequel cast members list

Grace VanderWaal as Stargirl Caraway

Grace will reprise her role as the lead character, Stargirl Caraway. In the original movie, Stargirl is a unique character that enters Leo's boring life as a high school student. She teaches him confidence and Leo learns to smile once again. When she sings for the school's losing football game for the first time, the team gets energized and almost win their game. She then becomes the school's football team's lucky charm.

Graham Verchere as Leo Borlock

Graham Verchere plays the role of Leo Borlock in Disney's Stargirl. In the first movie, Leo was shown as a loner and average student who lost his father. He was bullied in his new school for wearing a porcupine tie that he wore in his father's remembrance. Leo changes totally when Stargirl enters his life and befriends him.

Judy Greer as Ana Caraway

The latest addition, Judy Greer in Stargirl, will play the role of Stargirl's mother Ana Caraway. In the sequel, Stargirl will be leaving the town of Mica to venture into the music industry with her mother, Ana. The duo will be shown moving to Los Angeles.

Elijah Richardson as Evan

Elijah Richardson seen in Instinct Kid will play the role of Stargirl's neighbour Evan. Evan is a writer in the movie. In the sequel, Evan will play the romantic lead.

In other news, Julia Hart will be making her comeback as a director with the Stargirl sequel. She will also be writing the screenplay for the movie along with her husband Jordan Horowitz. Stargirl is based on the 2000 novel Stargirl written by Jerry Spinelli. Lee Stollman and Ellen Goldsmith-Vein will be producing the second Stargirl movie.

