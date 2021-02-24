Mark Ruffalo 'reconnects' With Jennifer Garner; Fans Ask '13 Going On 30 Part 2?'

On February 24, 2021, Mark Ruffalo took to his official Instagram handle and shared an adorable selfie picture featuring himself and co-actor, Jennifer Garner. In the picture, the duo can be seen flaunting their genuine smiles while capturing the selfie picture. Mark wore a denim shirt with a black jacket, while Jennifer can be seen donning a brown coloured jacket. Sharing the picture, Mark informed his fans and followers that he is ‘reconnecting with his old pal’ and further asked them if they could suggest some place ‘where they can get Razzles in Canada’.

Mark Ruffalo poses with 13 Going on 30's co-star Jennifer Garner

In the picture, Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo were all smiles after reuniting several years later. The duo portrayed best friends turned love interests- Jenna Rink and Matt Flamhaff in the popular flick, 13 Going on 30. Throwing back to their beloved romance comedy-drama, Mark captioned the post as, “Reconnecting with an old pal. Anyone know where we can get Razzles in Canada?”.

As soon as the picture was up on the internet, many of their fans couldn’t stop drooling over them and rushed to drop positive comments. Several fans speculated for 13 Going on 30 seasons 2, while few of them dropped red hearts. Sarah Hearon commented, “It’s both a candy and a gum!”. Brett Gursky requested, “Sequel please”, while Geoff Schiller commented, “No thriller dance video?” with a laughing face emoticon. A fan commented, “Wait. 13 going on 30 part 2?”. Another fan commented, “Because… this is thriller… thriller night!!” with a heart.

Jennifer Garner too took to her Insta handle to share the same picture. She captioned it as “Wishing dust worked! And I got a perfect day with my old pal”. Juliette Lewis commented, “Oh my goodness. I love this so much and the two people in it!!!” with several red hearts. Kevin Weisman also commented, “13 goin on tremendous (still working on it)". Paul Nicklen wrote, “Two of the greats. Great humans and gifted actors”, while Merrin Dungey called them ‘so cute’ and dropped a red heart.

13 Going on 30's cast also includes Judy Greer, Andy Serkis, Kathy Baker, Phil Reeves and others in the essential roles. It is one of the popular Mark Ruffalo's movies with Jennifer. Currently, the duo is gearing up for The Adam Project, where they will be sharing the screen once again. They will be seen as Ryan Reynolds’ parents, who travel back in time in order to find his 13-year-old self. In the latter scenes, he will be shown getting help from his dad, who is a scientist himself, to save the future.

Image Source: Mark Ruffalo's Instagram

