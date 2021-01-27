Jennifer Garner Reunites With '13 Going On 30' Co-star Judy Greer; Check Out The Picture

Almost 17 years after the release of 13 Going on 30, co-stars Jennifer Garner and Judy Greer recently reunited. On Monday. both reunited for a socially distanced stroll. Jennifer Garner took to her Instagram to share a picture with Judy. Their reunion left fans in awe.

Jennifer Garner's Instagram post

On Instagram, Jennifer shared a selfie in which they can be seen sitting on a set of steps wearing face masks. She captioned the post saying that Judy was always the smartest and the funniest adding that she loved her. Jennifer also mentioned how she'd told her co-star that she won't be posting this picture but she did because Judy was cute. Fans commented on the post in large numbers. Judy also dropped a comment saying that no one was cuter than Jennifer.

More about 13 Going on 30 -

13 Going on 30 is a romantic comedy film written by Josh Goldsmith and Cathy Yuspa. The film was released in 2004 and is directed by Gary Winick. The film stars Jennifer Garner as Jenna Rink and Judy Greer as Lucy. The story is about a 13-year-old girl who dreams of being popular. Later in her birthday party, she is humiliated by her classmates and wishes that she was 30 years old. Suddenly, she finds herself 30 years old and is uncertain how she got there. The film received positive reviews and has an IMDb rating of 6.2.

More about Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner gained recognition for her performance as CIA officer Sydney Bristow in the action thriller series Alias. Later, she was seen in many films such as Catch Me If You Can, Juno, Daredevil, Miracles from Heaven, Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day, Peppermint, Daredevil and more. Her performance and its nostalgic environment for 13 Going on 30 was critically praised and earned her nominations.

More about Judy Greer

Judy Greer has appeared in a wide variety of films. She rose to prominence by appearing in the romantic comedies like What Women Want, 27 Dresses and Love & Other Drugs. She was later seen in films such as Ant-Man and the Wasp, War for the Planet of the Apes, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, Jurassic World and more. She is also known for voicing Cheryl Tunt in the animated comedy series named Archer.

