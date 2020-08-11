'1408' Ending Explained: Did Mike Actually Die? Know What Were The Other 3 Endings

1408, an American psychological horror film, which released in 2007, was based on Stephen King's 1999 short story of the same name. The story of the film followed the life of an author named Mike Enslin, who investigates allegedly haunted houses and rents the titular room 1408 at a New York City hotel.

The nailbiting climax of the film kept the viewers on the edge of their seats. Apart from the ending, the director Mikael Håfström also explained three other endings for the film. Read on to know if you are also seeking an explanation of 1408's ending.

Ending of 1408

To understand the ending, first, let's just recollect the storyline of the film. In the film, Mike, played by John Cusack, ended his relationship with his wife after the death of their daughter Katie. After the separation, Mike turned selfish and rude. When he came to know about the haunted room number 1408, he started making efforts to book the room and succeed to get the keys. After the digital clock in his room started the count down of an hour, Mike's life turned upside down.

Although after the interval, it was shown that Mike survived and started leading a normal life, it was later revealed that the evil spirit was playing games with his mind. By the end, Mike received a call and was asked to either commit suicide or to continue with the imaginary life where he can experience a more horrifying incident. And, Mike chose to end his life to get out of the trap.

1408 movie ending explained

Mike had an option to hang himself but instead chose to set the room on fire. By doing that, he aimed to destroy the room so that it will never trap anyone else in the future. In the climax sequence, Mike was seen smiling as the room started burning. The fire not only took his life but also offered salvation to other guests who died in the room.

How did Katie die in '1408'?

The film started with the introduction of Mike. In the entire film, the details of Mike's daughter's death was not revealed. During the climax, the viewers saw how Mike met his daughter in room 1408 and after a heartfelt conversation with him, she died in his arms. In a fraction of a few seconds, Katie turned into ashes.

How many endings does '1408' have?

Excluding the ending shown in the film, the director had three more endings. In the second ending, Mike survived the fire incident and started his life again with ex-wife Lily. Mike kept the possession box with him and lived happily ever after. In the third ending, Lily learned that Mike actually talked to their dead daughter in the haunted room as she listened to the recorded conversation of Katie and Mike. The fourth ending was quite confusing as the manager of the publication house received a courier, which was the first draft of Mike's experience in room 1408.

