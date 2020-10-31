BTS To Perform 'Life Goes On' For The Very First Time At The American Music Awards 2020

South Korean band BTS is all set to present their new song to the world by performing it live at the AMAs this year. The American Music Awards 2020 is scheduled for November 22. The award show will air at 8 pm EST. The 2020 AMAs would thus make the group's first-ever TV appearance where they are set to perform their new track called Life Goes On. The song is from their album BE (Deluxe Edition). The duo will also deliver another performance of their record-breaking track Dynamite at the AMAs as well. BTS' Army can watch the award show at 9 am the next day, that is on November 23rd according to Korean time, while the show will air at 8 pm EST on November 22.

LISTEN UP, ARMY! @BTS_twt will make the TV debut of their highly anticipated new single, and perform their record breaking hit “Dynamite” at the 2020 #AMAs! Don't miss it, November 22nd at 8/7c on ABC. pic.twitter.com/K7N62Jx3J7 — American Music Awards (@AMAs) October 30, 2020

BTS' comeback song Life Goes On will be performed on stage for the 1st time at AMAs 2020

The BTS song Life Goes On is from BTS' fifth album called BE. The album will release on November 20 this year. Their song is being distributed through BigHit management company as well as Columbia. On September 27th, Big Hit had released a teaser with BTS's new album name written, where they also announced the release date for the new album. The preorders for the new album have already started. The song Life Goes On is the lead single from the album BE, the news was released on October 30 itself.

According to a press release mentioned on the Billboard website, the new BE album is expected to deliver a message of healing to the whole world. It indicates how in the situation of 'new normal' life still goes on. The new album also reflects on the thoughts, emotions and the deepest ruminations of BTS band, who have been actively involved in the creative process for this album.

[기사] #BTS Announces the Title For Lead Single on New Album 'BE (Deluxe Edition)'https://t.co/er3aWAcnyg — BigHit Entertainment (@BigHitEnt) October 31, 2020

BTS' Dynamite

BTS' Dynamite became their recent song that broke many music charts. For the starters, the song had debuted at the number 1 position at the Billboard Hot 100 carts. It was the first South Korean song to have topped the Hot 100 charts for the very first time ever. The song even peaked at number 1 spot on both Billboard Global 200 charts as well as Billboard Global Exclusive U.S. Charts. The song even charted as a Top 10 songs in different countries including Hungary, Israel, Lithuania, Malaysia, Scotland, Singapore, and South Korea.

