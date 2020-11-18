Paul Wesley & Nina Dobrev From 'Vampire Diaries' Call Justin Bieber Their 'Love Child'

Paul Wesley and Nina Dobrev may have impressed fans with their performance in The Vampire Diaries, but, the former on-screen couple is also known to be good friends behind the scenes. Both Paul and Nina have made headlines in the past for a number of reasons but this time around, Justin Bieber has been added in the mix. The two former co-stars had previously opened up about sharing a love for puppies, and recently, the two joked about the 'Baby' singer Justin Bieber being their 'love child'. Check it out below -

Justin Bieber is Paul-Nina's 'love Child'?

The social media banter started when E! News posted a series of photos on Instagram where they showcased some eery similarities between Justin Beiber and Paul Wesley. The Vampire Diaries starrer had a striking resemblance to the 'Sorry' singer Justin Bieber when he was in his teenage years. Since the claim was also backed by multiple photos which show the two stars having similar looks, it attracted the attention of Nina and Paul.

E! News shared the photo where Justin Bieber and Paul Wesley can be seen having similar looks in their teenage years. The caption of the photo read 'We Know Paul Wesley and Justin Bieber aren't the same person, but have we ever seen them in a room together?'. Replying to the entertainment portal, Paul Wesley wrote 'He's My Son'. This prompted a quick reply by Nina Dobrev who wrote that Justin Bieber was her and Paul's 'Love Child'. Paul replied to Nina's comment using multiple hashtags which read '#proudparents #wemissyouson #callusback'.

It was not far ago when Paul Wesley had an intense political feud with Matthew Davis, his former Vampire Diaries co-star. However, the actor seems to have bounced back to his routine joking around on social media with Nina Dobrev. While Nina and Paul often joke around on the internet, the two have also been vocal about not getting off on the right start during the filming of their show. The former co-stars have now embarked on their individual career journeys, but can be seen being in touch on social media.

