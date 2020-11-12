Justin Bieber Has High Chances Of Bagging His First CMA For '10,000 Hours'

Pop star Justin Bieber has a good chance of winning his first Country Music Association Award at the ceremony being held on November 12, 2020. According to international daily Tennessean, he has a high probability of bagging an award for his song, 10,000 Hours which has been created in collaboration with Dan+Shay. Beliebers have high expectations from this event and have been rooting for his win through various social media platforms.

Justin Bieber’s chances of winning CMA award

International pop sensation Justin Bieber fans have high expectations from their star this year as they strongly believe he could bag his first CMA award. His song 10,000 Hours success is being reflected on the international charts. The song has been nominated for an award in three different categories which includes ‘Single of the Year’, ‘Music Video of the Year’, and ‘Music Event of the Year’. Beliebers are confident that the song will take home at least one of the three titles.

The three artists, Justin Bieber, Dan, and Shay, also performed the song live at the CMAs for the first time since its release in October 2019. The pictures from the event show the three stars on the stage, in front of an empty stadium. Justin Bieber is seen dressed in a simple and casual attire with a pair of black denims, a blue T-shirt, and an olive green beanie. Dan and Shay also opted for dark colours, being colour-coordinated. Have a look at a few pictures from Justin Bieber and Dan+Shay’s 10,000 Hours performance.

Justin Bieber did it, the performance was lit, I wish I would watch this for 10,000 Hours more ,this is one of Justin 's greatest performances ever that made me so emotional, very iconic 🥺❤#justinbieber



Bieber on #CMAs



pic.twitter.com/79zRvO1Kso — Belieber_Rox (@Belieber_Rox) November 12, 2020

Read Justin Bieber Opens Up About His Mental Health And Struggles In 'Next Chapter' Documentary

Also read Justin Bieber Drops The Promo Video For 'Next Chapter', Says He Was Under A Lot Of Pain

Dan+Shay had previously taken to Twitter to announce details about their CMAs 2020 performance. They announced that the song 10,000 Hours had hit 500 million streams on Spotify and had also managed to cross 1.3 billion streams across all platforms. The duo was of the stance that the timing could not be better as they had plans to perform the song live for the first time in 14 months. They also expressed their excitement for the event that lay ahead as they had also been nominated in major categories.

#10KHOURS has officially hit 500 MILLION streams on @spotify and 1.3 BILLION streams across all platforms. 🤯🤯 the timing could not be more perfect, because tonight, we perform live with our friend @justinbieber for the first time EVER on the #CMAawards! 📺 pic.twitter.com/WdkrN1P9Ri — Dan + Shay (@DanAndShay) November 11, 2020

Read Justin Bieber And Benny Blanco Perform On Acoustic Rendition Of 'Lonely'; Watch Video

Also read Justin Bieber Flaunts Tattooed Chest As He Cuddles With His Paww-dorable Pooch Post-swim

Image Courtesy: Justin Bieber Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.