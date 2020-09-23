2020 TIME100: How Were Top 100 Personalities Chosen For The Pandemic-stricken Year?

The Time magazine annually publishes a listicle of the 100 most influential people in the world in their TIME100 edition. This year around, in the wake of COVID-19, the magazine has taken the pandemic into consideration and chosen who goes on the list. Check out how Time chose the TOP100 personalities below -

How Time chose TIME100 personalities?

Time, on its online portal, shared a report where they revealed how they chose the TIME100 personalities in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic which took over the world. While the list includes its staple entertainers, CEOs, and political personalities, it also has a number of lesser-known individuals who pioneered their way of helping people or working towards a cause.

The list, for the first time, includes a major number of doctors, nurses, and scientists, including immunologist Dr. Anthony Fauci, who headlined the USA's fight during the ongoing pandemic for a significant amount of time. Besides this, German infectious-disease specialist Camilla Rothe, China-based researcher Zhang Yongzhen, New York-based nurse Amy O'Sullivan have made it tot he TIME100 list.

The magazine has also recognized the fight against systemic racism in the USA as the list includes the founders of the Black Lives Matter movement Alicia Garza, Opal Tometi, and Patrisse Cullors respectively. Besides this, Arussi Unda who helped raise voice against gender violence in Mexico has been included in the list.

During current times where female representation in mainstream media is an ongoing and transformational conversation, the TIME100 list includes 54 women, belonging to different sectors of the profession and social influence.

The 2020 TIME100 list has been categorized in Pioneers, Artists, Leaders, Titans, and Icons respectively. While actor Ayushmann Khurrana has been included in the list on the entertainer category with the likes of Jennifer Hudson, Bong Joon Ho, and JoJo Siwa, PM Narendra Modi has also been included on the Leaders category with the likes of Donald Trump, Xi Jinping, Joe Biden, and Kamala Harris. Whereas the Pioneers list includes Megan Thee Stallion, Ibram X. Kendi, Zhang Yongzhen, Abubacarr Tambadou, Ravindra Gupta, Shi Zhengli, Astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir, and more.

Image courtesy - Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram

