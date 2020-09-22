Emmys 2020: Zendaya Creates History, FRIENDS Reunite & Other Memorable Moments

The 72nd Primetime Emmys Awards were held virtually and hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. The venue for him was the Staples Center in Los Angeles, which had no audience, except for the presence of the cardboard cut-outs of the actors, and Jason Bateman sitting amongst them.

Emmys 2020 didn't feel the same without the glorious red carpet that has some of the best-dressed celebrities walk down it. All the recipients of the award were delivered their trophies at their homes. Despite this, this year's Emmy awards were one of the most memorable ones, and had some fantastic moments throughout. Here is a look at some of the best Emmys 2020 moments.

Here are some of the best Emmys 2020 moments that will go down in history as a part of one of its kind virtually-held award show:

The FRIENDS reunion

The leading ladies of the famous sit-com, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow and Courtney Cox, came together for a little FRIENDS reunion. The three of them had joined in on a video chat with the host of Emmys 2020, Jimmy Kimmel, from Jennifer Aniston's place. When asked by Jimmy what Cox and Kudrow were doing at Aniston's place, the latter replied that they've been roommates since 1994. Just like the sitcom, fans will remember this Emmys 2020 moments for a long time.

Schitt's Creek bags 7 Emmys

Schitt's Creek bagged 7 Emmys in the following categories- Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series, Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

It has also won the MTV Movie Award for Best Comedic Performance. This surely must've been one of the proudest Emmys 2020 moments for the cast and crew of the series. This was one of the Emmys 2020 moments that the Levy family, as well as the fans of the show, will remember forever.

Zendaya's Emmys 2020 Award

Zendaya made history at the Emmys 2020 as she became the youngest actor to have won the Emmy award. Zendaya took home the trophy for the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series category. The actor won the award for her performance in the HBO series Euphoria. “I know this feels like a really weird time to be celebrating", the actress said while receiving the award. She, too, was at home with her family when she received the Emmys 2020 trophy. This definitely was the best Emmys 2020 moments for Zendaya's fans.

