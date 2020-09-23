Jimmy Kimmel Opens Up About The 'weirdest Part' Of Hosting Emmys Virtually; Watch

During his opening monologue on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday, September 21, Jimmy Kimmel opened up about his experience at Emmys 2020. In the video that surfaced on the internet, Jimmy talked about how he hosted a 'virtual' Emmys 2020 and also joked about how they set a low record this year. He then added that the team had a lot of fun given the difficult circumstances.

Adding to this, Jimmy Kimmel spoke about the 'weirdest part' of hosting the show. In the clip, he said, "When it was over, there are usually parties and everyone is carrying their Emmys around. Everyone's happy, everyone's celebrating. This year, the show ended and it was like well, I guess I'll go into my car and drive home. It was nothing."

Jimmy Kimmel also remarked that he had to figure out how to do a monologue in front of nobody. Calling it a 'strange experience', he said that the teams did an awards show, where all the winners were at home. Backing his claims, he said that 'it was probably the first time in history that someone won an Emmy and then, ten minutes later put a load of laundry in the dryer'; however, they did learn a lot from seeing the winners at home, he said.

Jimmy Kimmel shared, "For instance, we learned that the winner for Best Actor, Jeremy Strong, has been haunting a Sears portrait studio." He jokingly added, "We saw Julia Garner from Ozark almost forget to thank her husband even though he was six inches away from her in a red silk bathrobe. We learned that the winner of Best Director lives in a room at the Marriott or the Courtyard Suites." Speaking about the social distancing in Zendaya's house, Jimmy said, "We learned that the only person social distancing in Zendaya's house was Zendaya herself." Jimmy also talked about how they raised USD 2.8 million for charity.

Watch Jimmy Kimmel's monologue

Also Read | Jimmy Kimmel delivers a first pandemic-era monologue at Emmys 2020 to a fake audience

Also Read | Is the Emmy Audience live during the pandemic? How did Jimmy Kimmel show a live audience?

About Emmys 2020

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards were originally scheduled to be held at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. However, due to the pandemic, the ceremony was later declared to be a virtual event. With a part of the audience being present at Microsoft Theater, the celebrities were all glammed up to showcase their Emmy looks virtually while sitting at home.

Also Read | Emmys 2020: Despite 20 nominations, 'The Marvelous Mrs Maisel' loses out on major awards

Also Read | Emmys 2020: Zendaya creates history, FRIENDS reunite & other memorable moments

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.