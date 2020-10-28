Joe Rogan Hosts Conspiracy Theorist Alex Jones On His Podcast; Lands Spotify In Trouble

Joe Rogan's podcast on Spotify titled The Joe Rogan Experience has been one of the most prominent podcasts to bring the content format to the mainstream. Joe has signed an exclusive deal with Spotify worth $100 million which has been signed up for multiple years. However, Spotify has now come under fire after Joe Rogan hosted Alex Jones who has been a vocal far-right conspiracy theorist. There has been a vocal backlash against Joe Rogan inviting Alex Jones, which happened for the second time only in a few months.

Spotify under fire

Free speech activist Nathan Bernard initially took to Twitter and criticised Joe Rogan for hosting Alex Jones and giving him a platform to voice conspiracy theories at a global platform especially during the time of the pandemic. Nathan tweeted: "Joe Rogan hosted far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on his podcast today. They pushed anti-vaxx conspiracies and broadcasted banned Infowars videos. Rogan continuing to platform these far-right sickos is incredibly gross and dangerous". ON the other hand, Twitter user @KnowN0thing1 tweeted - "Joe Rogan platforming Alex Jones to millions of people a week before this election, and letting Jones propagate Joe Biden smears and pro-Trump propaganda has gotta be one of the worst things he has ever done. I've defended Rogan for a while, but this is unforgivable."

Whereas, social activist Christine Pelosi shared that Alex Jones had posted death threats against her and also called the Sandy Hook incident to be a hoax. She tagged Spotify in her tweet asking them why was Alex Jones brought on board. Check out their tweets below:

Joe Rogan hosted far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on his podcast today. They pushed anti-vaxx conspiracies and broadcasted banned Infowars videos. Rogan continuing to platform these far-right sickos is incredibly gross and dangerous. pic.twitter.com/ymNMm9GI5x — Nathan Bernard (@nathanTbernard) October 27, 2020

Joe Rogan platforming Alex Jones to millions of people a week before this election, and letting Jones propagate Joe Biden smears and pro-Trump propaganda has gotta be one of the worst things he has ever done.



I've defended Rogan for a while, but this is unforgivable. — KnowNOthing (@KnowN0thing1) October 27, 2020

Alex Jones posted death threats against me. He called Sandy Hook a hoax and harassed mourning families. Now he is lying about #covid vaccines. His hate speech is not just vile - it’s dangerous. WTH @Spotify? https://t.co/iRXTlrnARW — Christine Pelosi (@sfpelosi) October 27, 2020

It was back in May 2020, when Spotify had announced their multi-million dollar deal with Joe Rogan. However, the latest Joe Rogan and Alex Jones podcast may have cost the company more than just a few harsh words. Alex Jones on Joe Rogan's show podcast only ended up pushing the same far-right agenda which he does on social media and other platforms. The conspiracy theorist shared some theories about the COVID-19 vaccine and the two later could be seen posing for a photo where they failed to maintain any social distancing.

