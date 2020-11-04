Kanye West Concedes Defeat In 2020 US Elections; Reveals Plans To Run In 2024 Again

Kanye West has given up on his 2020 Presidential run. But in his latest tweet, Kanye declared that he will be contesting in the elections once again in 2024. The moment Kanye declared his intention to be a part of elections again, his fans and followers were quick to react. Find out more details about this story.

Kanye West gives up on 2020 U.S. Presidential Elections

Kanye West shocked the world when he announced that is running for President in 2020. He also conducted his first Presidential rally in South Carolina. But during the rally, Kanye West made many controversial statements. These statements had people questioning West’s mental health.

But now that the official counting in the elections have begun, it seems that Kanye West has lost the election by a huge margin. But even though the musician and fashion designer has lost his bid in U.S. Elections 2020, Kanye West has expressed interest in running for the top post again in 2024.

In his latest tweet, Kanye West announced that he will be running for the U.S. Presidential Elections in 2024. In this tweet, West posed in front of the current electoral map and wrote, WELP 2024. The moment Kanye West made the announcement, his tweet went viral in no time. Many Kanye West were quick to show their support to the musician. They posted photos and videos of themselves voting for him in the current elections. Take a look at some of these tweets here.

We got you king pic.twitter.com/XocZNSqBvl — eveie (@gweni420) November 4, 2020

KANYE 2024 🇺🇸🕊 pic.twitter.com/7qUU1GhDq0 — zummi zuwop 6’4” 5th grade (@zoolmay) November 4, 2020

Yesterday, on November 3, 2020, Kanye West announced that he will be voting for the “first time in his life”. In this tweet he also revealed that he will be voting for himself as he considers himself “the President of the United States”. He also added that he “truly trusts” himself. The singer and musician kept his promise and even shared a video of his written ballot on Twitter.

God is so good 😊 Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it's for someone I truly trust...me. 🇺🇸 🕊 — ye (@kanyewest) November 3, 2020

Along with this tweet he wrote, “Keep Believing Kanye 2020. Thank you Jesus Christ”. In a second tweet he shared a video of submitting his written vote to a ballot machine. Along with this tweet he wrote, “The first vote of my life. We are here to serve. We pray for every servant leader in the world”. Take a look at Kanye West’s tweets here.

The first vote of my life We are here to serve We pray for every servant leader in the world 🕊 pic.twitter.com/UWSrKslCt1 — ye (@kanyewest) November 3, 2020

