2020 US Elections: Jim Carrey Urges Fans To Vote With A Bizarre Floating Head Cartoon

With the ongoing US Presidential Elections 2020, Jim Carrey urges fans to vote with an animated picture. He posted an animated picture which appears to be a self-portrait featuring him as a floating head. The floating head has a strong expression with mouth open, tongue out and eyebrows scrunched. T

It has a green and yellow background with VOTE written in blue. He posted the picture urging fans to vote as he captioned it 'for goodness’ sake'. Carrey also added a hashtag with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Take a look at Jim Carry’s post here:

Also Read| US Elections 2020: John Oliver Opens Up About Voting, Says 'I Nearly Burst Into Tears'

Several fans backed Jim Carrey and urged others to vote. There were mixed responses regarding Jim's support towards Biden and Harris in 2020 US Elections. One of the users wrote, "Humans, an aggressive species, with exception of certain rodents, no other vertebrates kill their own kind, no parallel in nature to our savage treatment of each other. Vote out this catalyst to our most cruel and ruthless nature".

Humans, an aggressive species, with exception of certain rodents, no other vertebrates kill their own kind, no parallel in nature to our savage treatment of each other. Vote out this catalyst to our most cruel and ruthless nature ❤️🇺🇸 — Sfwomn (@sfwomn) November 3, 2020

Vote like your life depends on it.



Because, well, it does. — Winston (@DeputyWinston1) November 3, 2020

Also Read| US Elections 2020: Glenn Close Imitates Donald Trump & His Eating Habits In Voting PSA

For the Love of God and for the Love that we all deserve... America will be resurrected with a beautiful awakening, full of Happiness and Harmony.

AMERICA YOU ARE ALREADY FREE AT LAST!. The New America rises from its ashes to immortalize its Triumph in Dignity.

❤️🙏🏻🙏🙏🏼🕊️🙏🏽🙏🏾🙏🏿❤️ — My New World (@MyAtypicalWorld) November 3, 2020

Also Read| 2020 US Elections: Kate Beckinsale Dons 'VOTE' Graphic Bandeau; Urges Fans To 'be Kind'

US Elections 2020 results

The counting of votes in the US Presidential Elections 2020 began on November 3. Republican candidate Joe Biden is fighting against Donald Trump who is seeking re-election for the second consecutive term. Joe Biden has now won 7 electoral seats in Oregon, 55 in California, and 4 in New Hampshire, 12 in Washington. The Republican candidate has taken a lead with 209 electoral seats whereas Trump stands with 118 electoral seats till now.

According to Edison polls, Trump appears to have got less support from white men and older people in Georgia and Virginia states that are essential bases for Republicans. Currently, Biden is leading with 135 electoral college seats and Trump is trailing with 108, as per the Associated Press projection. As more and more polls are closing in, it should be noted that Donald Trump will fail to secure a second term if he does not win in Ohio. As per BBC report, Trump needs both Ohio and North Carolina in his column to get enough electoral college support, but Biden has been projected with modest leads in both states with more than half of all voters reported.

- With inputs from AP

Also Read| US Elections 2020: Selena Gomez Urges Fans To Cast Their Votes, Says "your Voice Matters"

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.