2020 US Elections: Nia Sioux Calls Out Co-star Kalani Hilliker For Supporting Trump

Nia Sioux calls out her former Dance Moms co-star Kalani Hilliker for showing her support towards the incumbent candidate President Trump. In a verbal exchange in their Instagram stories, both the actors have expressed their view pro and against the Republican candidate. Read along for more details.

2020 US Elections: Nia Sioux calls out Kalani Hilliker for supporting Trump

As the 2020 US Elections are underway, various celebrities have shown support for either of the Democratic and Republican candidates and also urged their fans to vote for the same. On Monday night, November 2, 2020, Kalani Hilliker took to her Instagram story as she asked the US residents to use their voice and vote irrespective of who they vote for. She added with it the hashtag #Trump2020 making it clear who she is in support of. Her story read - “No matter who you’re voting for use your voice and vote!!! It’s your right!!! #Trump202020″ along with which she shared a video of Trump at a rally.

This post received a certain amount of backlash from the residents who are against the Republican candidate. Due to this, Hilliker took to her Instagram story again and wrote how everyone in the country has the freedom to express their personal opinions, and everyone needs to come together to respect each other. She wrote in her story, “America is the greatest country because everyone has the freedom to express their own opinions so no matter what happens this week we need to all come together as Americans and respect one another.”

This did not sit well with her Dance Moms co-star Nia Sioux who reposted Kalani’s story and voiced her opinions against Trump, very clearly. Sioux wrote, “America hasn’t been great and it’s not going to be great until we have people in office that care about people other than themselves.” Nia Sioux posted another story mentioning how she can’t respect a president who doesn’t respect her or women or minorities or the LGBTQ community.

Nia Sioux wrote in her story, “I definitely think everyone needs to respect each other but it’s so hard to respect a president who doesn’t respect me, or women, or minorities, or the LGBTQ community. I’m all for respecting people but at a certain point when someone can’t even denounce white supremacy how can you have respect for that person?”

