'21 Jump Street' Cast: Check Out The List Of Actors In This Buddy Cop Action Comedy Movie

21 Jump Street is a 2012 American action-comedy film that followed the story of two police officers who had to live the lives of high school students for one of their undercover operations in order to prevent a drug outbreak and capture its dealers. The movie was very well received by fans and even got positive reviews from critics. 21 Jump Street cast members included actors namely Jonah Hill, Channing Tatum, Brie Larson, Rob Riggle, Dave Franco, Ice Cube, Jake Johnson and many others.

21 Jump Street Cast:

Jonah Hill

Famous American actor and filmmaker Jonah Hill essayed one of the lead roles in the film and was seen as a police officer named Schmidt. Apart from this movie, the actor has also been a significant part of many other movies and TV shows namely Grandma’s Boy, Funny People, The Wolf of Wall Street, Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far on Foot, The Invention of Lying, Cyrus, etc.

Channing Tatum

Actor Channing Tatum was highly praised for essaying one of the lead 21 Jump Street characters of a police officer. The actor is best known for his works in Step Up, She’s The Man and The Vow. Some of his other movies include Dear John, Magic Mike, The Hateful Eight, The Eagle, The Dilemma, Coach Carter, White House Down and many others.

Brie Larson

Brie Larson essayed the role of Molly Tracey who is the love interest of Jonah Hill’s character in the film. Brie has also marked her appearance in movies, television shows as well as music videos and won many awards and accolades in her career. Some of her best movies and shows include Greenberg, The Trouble With Bliss, The Glass Castle, Free Fire, Room, Unicorn Store and many others.

Rob Riggle

Actor Rob Riggle was also seen in a vital role of Mr Walters who was a physical education teacher in the film. It is a lesser-known fact that Rob Riggle is not only a popular American actor but also a former US marine officer. Some of his best movies and tv shows are The Daily Show, Chuck, New Girl, The League, Midnight Sun, 12 Strong, Nature Calls and many more.



Dave Franco

Dave Franco is another well-known actor who essayed a vital role in 21 Jump Street. Apart from this, the actor appeared in movies and shows such as Superbad, Milk, The Shortcut, The Broken Tower, Nerve, Zeroville, The Rental, Now You See Me 2, After Sex, Scrubs, etc.

