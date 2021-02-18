Tawny Newsome, Paul Adelstein And Six Others Added To Netflix's 'True Story' Cast

True Story is an upcoming limited drama series on Netflix. It features Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes as brothers. Now the makers have set more actors to join the True Story cast. Know more about it below.

Tawny Newsome, Paul Adelstein, Will Catlett, Chris Diamantopoulos & four others join Netflix’s True Story cast

Deadline has recently reported that Netflix has added eight actors to the True Story cast. They are- Tawny Newsome, Paul Adelstein, Will Catlett, Chris Diamantopoulos, Billy Zane, Lauren London, Ash Santos, and John Ales. The series is written and executively produced by Narcos: Mexico executive producer Eric Newman.

Philadelphia-born comedian Kevin Hart will portray a version of himself in the fictional True Story. It focuses on his character, Kid, and his older brother Carlton, played by Wesley Snipes. The official plot is described as; “A tour stop in Kid’s hometown of Philadelphia becomes a matter of life and death for one of the world’s most famous comedians when the consequences of a lost evening with his wayward older brother threaten to destroy everything he’s built.” Hart grew up in Philadelphia with an elder brother who was in and out of jail. He made his standup debut in his hometown before moving away.

Tawny Newsome (Space Force) portrays Billie. She is a talented comedy writer who works for Kid. Billie is constantly trying to earn respect and recognition for her work, leaving her stuck between loyalty to Kid or pursuing her long-term dreams through other outlets.

Paul Adelstein (Imposters, Mrs. Maisel) will be seen as Todd. He is Kid’s longtime manager who's years navigating the industry with Kid have made them close like brothers. Todd struggles to find the balance between being a friend and manager as Kid faces ongoing challenges with his brother, Carlton.

Will Catlett (Charm City Kings, Black Lightning) plays Herschel. A man of few words, this jack-of-all-trades bodyguard is a constant presence in Kid’s life. Herschel has a quiet sense of humour and takes the chaos surrounding Kid in stride, but struggles to keep him safe once he and his brother Carlton grow closer.

Chris Diamantopoulos (Silicon Valley, The Office) is Savvas. He is a part of the same close-knit family that knows no limit. Savvas values the safety and success of his brothers, Nikos and Ari, over anything.

Billy Zane (Titanic, Waltzing with Brando) essays Ari. The character is coldly unfazed by the nature of his job. Ari helps make problems go away.

Lauren London (The Game, Single Ladies) depicts Monyca. She faces the new challenges of co-parenting a child with Kid. Monyca still enjoys a close bond with her ex.

Ash Santos (American Horror Story: Apocalypse, Night Teeth) stars as Daphne. An outgoing young woman who joins Carlton and Kid at a VIP afterparty. It continues to an eventful night.

John Ales (Euphoria, Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll) will play Nikos. He brings a whole new definition to a close-knit family. Nikos will stop at nothing to make sure his brothers Savvas and Ari are safe.

