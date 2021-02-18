Black Adam Cast: 'Aladdin' Villain Marwan Kenzari Added To Dwayne Johnson Starrer

Black Adam is an upcoming film in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). It stars Dwayne Johnson in the titular role marking his debut in the superhero universe. It is one of the most anticipated superhero movies. Now, a new member has been added to the film's team.

Marwan Kenzari in talks to join Black Adam cast featuring Dwayne Johnson

The Hollywood Reporter has recently revealed that Marwan Kenzari is in final negotiations to join the Black Adam cast. His role is being kept a secret, but rumors are that he could play the villain in the film. The previously announced Black Adam cast has The Justice Society of America (JSA) members with Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, and Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone.

There is still a search going on for an actor to play JSA’s fourth member, Doctor Fate. Sarah Shahi is also part of the team and is speculated to play the Rock's character's love interest. However, no confirmation has been made yet. The DCEU film is expected to start production in April in Atlanta.

Marwan Kenzari confirmed that he has been added to the Black Adam cast via his Instagram handle. He shared a collage picture with the film’s lead Dwayne Johnson. The actor wrote that he is “very honoured” to be joining the team. Take a look at his post below.

Marwan Kenzari earned recognition with his performance as Majid in the Dutch action drama-martial arts film, Wolf. He has appeared in movies like Black Out, Reckless, Ben-Hur, The Mummy, Murder on the Orient Express, Instinct, and more. The actor played antagonist Jafar in Disney’s live-action adaptation Aladdin. Kenzari was recently seen in the Netflix film The Old Guard starring Charlize Theron. He portrayed Joe / Yusuf Al-Kaysani, a Muslim warrior who had participated in the wars against the Crusades.

Black Adam is speculated to show the Justice Society of America who finds potential in The Rock as Black Adam and might be the one who helps him escape. The character was captive for thousands of years in Kahndaq. The movie is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, who has ventured with Dwayne Johnson on Disney's The Jungle Cruise. Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani have penned down the latest draft of the film. The movie is expected to arrive in late 2021 or 2022, following the delay due to coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic.

Promo Image Source: oldguardmovie And therock Instagram

