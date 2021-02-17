'Young Rock' Cast: Actors And The Characters They Play In The Dwayne Johnson Starrer

Dwayne Johnson's Young Rock is an American sitcom television series based upon the life of the professional wrestler and actor. The series is created by Nahnatchka Khan and Johnson himself and premiered on NBC on February 16, 2021. The Rock will be chronicling his life story in Young Rock and the series will portray how the wrestler turned into a hugely successful Hollywood actor. The Young Rock TV show revolves around Dwayne Johnson’s initial years and he is in fact said to appear in each episode of the show. It will heavily focus on his family in the past and will also have him running for the president in future.

Young Rock cast

Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock will appear in the television series as himself. Johnson has many credits to his name like being one of the highest-grossing actors in the world and a WWE wrestler. He is a two-time Intercontinental Champion, a five-time tag team champion, a 10-time world champion, a Royal Rumble match winner, and WWE's sixth Triple Crown champion. He won his first WWF Championship in 1998 and quit wrestling in 2002 to pursue a career in acting. His popular movies include The Game Plan, Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, G.I. Joe: Retaliation among others.

Uli Latukefu

The cast of Young Rock will have Uli Latukefu portraying the character of an 18 to 20-year-old Dwayne Johnson. Uli is an Australian actor and singer, best known for his role as Byamba in the American Netflix series Marco Polo. He also played Darren Ngata in the popular Australian dramatic series, Doctor Doctor. Uli is also known for his role as Cole in the short film Alien: Covenant - Prologue: Last Supper and the feature film Alien: Covenant, both directed by Ridley Scott.

Matt Willig

The Young Rock cast includes Matthew Joseph Willig as Andre The Giant. Matthew is an American actor and former American football offensive tackle in the National Football League. Willig portrayed Special Agent Simon Cade in season eight of NCIS until the first episode of season nine. He also appeared as a gang member named Little Chino on the Showtime series, Dexter. His popular films include Full Contact, Birds of Prey, The Reef 2: High Tide, We're the Millers, Christmas in Compton among others.

Adrian Groulx and Bradley Constant

The American sitcom will have Adrian Groulx portraying the character of a 10-year-old Johnson. Dwayne Johnson revealed that at that age, he was taking Hawaii by storm. Bradley Constant will play Dwayne's character when he was 15 years old. It will show his “wild, unpredictable & defiant” high school years. Here are their looks from the series.

