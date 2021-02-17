'Happy Gilmore' Cast: List Of Actors Who Featured In The 1996 Sports Comedy

Happy Gilmore is a 1996 sports comedy film directed by Dennis Dugan with Robert Simonds as the producer. The movie went on to become a commercial success and revolves around the life of Happy Gilmore who is an unsuccessful ice hockey player and discovers a newfound talent in Golf. Read along and find out to find out the cast of Happy Gilmore.

Happy Gilmore Cast

Adam Sandler

Adam Sandler played the titular character of Happy Gilmore who is a former unsuccessful hockey player and discovers that he has a unique talent for golf and joins the pro-golf tour to win some money and save his grandmother’s house. Sandler rose to fame after his 5 year-long stint in Saturday Night Live till 1995. His popular films include Billy Madison, Happy Gilmore, The Waterboy, The Wedding Singer, Big Daddy, Mr. Deeds, 50 First Dates, The Longest Yard, Click, Grown Ups, Just Go with It, Grown Ups 2, Blended, Murder Mystery and Hubie Halloween.

Christopher McDonald

Christopher played the role of Shooter McGavin, who is an arrogant golfer and one of the top stars of the Pro Golf Tour. Apart from Happy Gilmore, Christopher has also played Darryl Dickinson in Thelma & Louise, Ward Cleaver in Leave It to Beaver, Kent Mansley in The Iron Giant, Tappy Tibbons in Requiem for a Dream, and Mel Allen in 61*.

Julie Bowen Luetkemeyer

Julie played the role of Virginia Venit, who is the public relations director for the Pro Golf Tour and later becomes Happy’s romantic interest. The actor is known for her role of Claire Dunphy in the show Modern Family from 2009 to 2020. She got nominated six times and won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series in 2011 and 2012 for Modern Family. She has also played popular roles in the shows ER, Ed, Boston Legal and Lost.

Carl Weathers

Carl played the role of Chubbs Peterson in the movie, who is a pro golfer and had to retire early after his hand was bitten off by an alligator. Chubbs becomes Happy’s coach as well as mentor, helping him to ace the tournament. He is popularly known for his roles in the Rocky franchise, Predator, Little Nicky, Street Justice, The Mandalorian.

