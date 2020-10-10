5 Best 'Avengers' Bloopers That Many MCU Fans Might Have Missed

Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is one of the biggest franchises around the world. It has a great number of fans around the world who are constantly making theories for future movies. There are also many fans who pointed out mistakes made by the makers in MCU films, which one might have missed out in the first go. There are four Avengers films that made their way into the theatres and several die-hard fans were quick to point out certain mistakes in them.

Five Bloopers fans caught in 'Avengers' movies

Tony’s scar in 'The Avengers'

When Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark / Iron Man makes a plan to take the incoming missile towards the open space portal, he has a scar near his eyebrow. He then takes the missile up in the air and it hits the alien base, ending the New York battle. Iron Man fails to gain conciseness and falls down speedily until Hulk catches him and puts him down on the ground. When Tony regains his conscious and the mask is removed from his armour, there is no scare on his face. The deep cut on his eyebrow suddenly disappears.

Image Source: Stills from The Avengers

Sokovia temperature error

During the final battle of Avengers: Age of Ultron, Sokovia rises up in the sky as part of the evil plan made by Ultron. It is said that Sokovia was rising to over 18,000 feet, so the temperature would have been dropping about 5.4 degrees (F) per thousand feet. So the temperature would have dropped below zero, but no one is acting cold or breathing as per the cold environment in the scene.

Image Source: A Still from Avengers: Age of Ultron

Mind Stone size change

The vision was made implanting mind stone on his forehead in Avengers: Age of Ultron. When Thanos finally gets his hand on the last infinity stone in Avengers: Infinity War, he removes it from Vision’s head, killing him in the process. But when Thanos removes the mind stone its size is seemingly bigger than it was seen in Ultron. There was no explanation given on how the size increased over the period of time.

Image Source: A Still from Avengers: Infinity War

Captain America’s broken shield

Avengers: Endgame provided one of the best MCU battles with its climax scene. With so many actors and props to look on, the makers made a mistake with Steve Rogers aka Captain America's vibranium shield. Before Doctor Strange opens the portal and brings in the superheroes, Cap’s shield was broken by Thanos. But as everyone arrives, in a wide-angle shot, his shield is again seen fully recovered.

Janet Van Dyne’s age

Scott Lang brings up the idea of time travel after spending five years in the quantum realm. But when he comes out in the real world, there is not much difference in his age, while his daughter is all grown up. Lang even says to Steve Rogers and Natasha Romanoff that the five years in the real world felt like five hours to them. If that’s the matter than Hank Pym’s wife Janet Van Dayne should look a lot younger than she does in Ant-Man and the Wasp. Janet was stuck in the quantum realm for around fifteen years in the actual world. But when she is rescued out she appears to be of the same age as her husband. If five years felt five hours to Scott, then with his math, Janet should have only missed a few hours or days.

Image Source: marvelstudios Instagram

