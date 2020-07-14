Russo Brothers Explain Why Only Captain America Delivered Iconic Avengers Line In Endgame

Avengers: Endgame is one of the most anticipated movies released in recent years. Chris Evans as Captain America finally delivered the line “Avengers Assemble” in an iconic scene from the movie. Now, director Anthony and Joe Russo revealed why they always considered Cap to deliver the line and not any other Avenger. Read to know more.

Russo brothers on why Captain America was given the iconic line

In a recent conversation with an entertainment portal, Joe and Anthony Russo were asked if they ever considered giving “Avengers Assemble” dialogue to Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man, Chris Hemsworth’s Thor or any other Avenger. Firmly replying, the director duo said that they really did not consider other superheroes. Joe Russo explained that they always felt like it needed to be Captain America’s moment, and he is not sure why, but for them, they always thought it was going to be Cap's moment.

Anthony Russo added that he did not ever remember a moment where the director duo ever talked about the dialogue being anything other than Captain America’s moment. He mentioned that Cap was always a “special guide” for them through the storytelling because he was the access point to the MCU for them. The filmmaker stated that they do certainly look to and rely upon that character for a lot of the important parts of the narrative.

The Russo brothers made their directorial debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Captain America: The Winter Soldier. They went on to helm three more films in the MCU. They are Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. All three projects crossed $1 billion mark globally with Infinity War and Endgame crossing $2 billion at the worldwide box office.

Chris Evans as Steve Rogers / Captain America almost said “Avengers Assemble” during the end of Avengers: Age of Ultron. However, the line was cut to only Avengers and later he finally delivered it in Avengers: Endgame. The movie also serves as the final story of Cap in the MCU. The character has been considered as the leader of the Avengers by many. The importance of Captain America can be seen in the journey of the Russo brothers in the MCU.

When Avengers: Endgame concluded, Chris Evans as Steve Rogers / Captain America was turned into an old man, as he went to place the infinity stones to their original place and changed his plan of returning. In an earlier interview with a daily, the Russo brothers said that Cap’s journey of returning the stones would be “great story” to tell. But they do not know whether it needs to be told. The duo mentioned that they would love to tell it, but think that there are other sides to move on to now.

