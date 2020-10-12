Aditya Narayan And Ladylove Shweta Agarwal's Relationship Timeline: Know How They Met

Singer-actor Aditya Narayan has been making headlines lately after he confirmed his relationship with longtime ladylove and Shaapit co-star, Shweta Agarwal. In an AMA session with fans, the Indian Idol host made his relationship with Shweta Instagram official. Thus, here's taking you through the love birds' journey as a couple and shedding light on how romance bloomed between the two.

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal's relationship timeline

After rumours of his marriage with singing sensation Neha Kakkar during Indian Idol 11, Aditya Narayan took netizens by surprise after he revealed being in a relationship with longtime girlfriend Shweta Agarwal. For the unversed, the celebrity couple was seen sharing the screen space in Vikram Bhatt's horror film Shaapit. In fact, Aditya met Shweta on the sets of his debut film for the first time ever and hit it off instantly. The horror film was both co-produced and helmed by Vikram Bhatt, which released on the silver screens in March 2010.

Although the film could not manage to impress the audience, Aditya and Shweta's on-screen chemistry was appreciated by the masses. For the unversed, the couple has been linked with each other ever since 2010. However, they didn't directly take the plunge and decided to take it slow by befriending each other and eventually ended up falling in love. But, like any other relationship, Aditya and Shweta have seen ups and downs in their relationship as well and have emerged strongly as a couple as they harbour plans of tying the knot this year.

A few years ago, rumours were rife that the couple had parted ways after their apparent spat in the streets of Mumbai. However, the love birds managed to make their relationship work as their one-decade-long relationship will some come to fruition. If the grapevines are to be believed, Aditya and Shweta are planning to take their relationship a step forward and get married by the end of this year.

Meanwhile, Aditya's Indian Idol 11 co-host, Neha Kakkar also recently made her relationship with beau Rohan Preet Singh Instagram official.

