Rubina Dilaik And Abhinav Shukla's Relationship: Detailed Timeline Of The Telly Couple

Abhinav Shukla has been a part of acclaimed shows like Nachle Ve with Saroj Khan, Chhoti Bahu 2, Saas Bina Sasural, Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed. Talking about his wife, actor Rubina Dilaik is also a very famous TV actor who is known for playing Radhika in Chhoti Bahu and Soumya Singh in Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Together Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are a power couple who fans love and adore. Take a look at their relationship timeline in the article below:

First Meet

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla first met each other at a mutual friend's house. They were gathered to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi and in an interview with India TV, Abhinav mentioned that when he first looked at Rubina he found her to be very good looking. He then sprung up conversations with her. Though in another interview, Rubina mentioned that she was the first one to make a move.

Dating

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla started dating in 2015. The couple shared many common interests and also spent most of their time together. Both the artist went on to say how they admired each other in many interviews. The couple also worked together in Chhoti Bahu, in which Rubina was the lead actor.

Wedding

Almost after three years of dating, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla tied the knot on June 21, 2018. The wedding was in Shimla and Rubina sported a white coloured lehenga while Abhinav sported a blue coloured suit. Abhinav mentioned in many interviews that his wedding with Rubina was a dream come true.

Current status

Currently, Abhinav Shukla is a constant in the ''Bigg Boss'' house. Rubina had also entered into the house, but couldn't gain entry as she couldn't complete her task. She then had to leave.

Q&A - Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla's net worth

Celebs update mentioned Rubina Dilaik's net worth is $1 Million - $5 Million Dollar (approx) (As in 2020) and Celebrity how mentioned Abhinav Shulka's net worth is around $ USD 6 Million. Fans have also taken a keen liking to Rubina's YouTube channel.

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

Promo Pic Credit: Abhinav Shukla's Instagram

