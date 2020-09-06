Idris Elba's Birthday: 5 Reasons Why Idris Elba Can Be The Next James Bond After Craig

Idris Elba is celebrating his 48th birthday today on September 6. The actor was born in 1972 in the Borough of Hackney in London, England. He has carved a name for himself in the movies with stellar performances like those in Luther, Fast and the Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, Thor franchise and many more.

For years now, Elba has been in the race to be the next Bond after Daniel Craig and fans have also expressed their excitement at the same. Here are five reasons why Idris Elba should be cast as the next James Bond.

Idris Elba knows how to drive race cars

James Bond is as famous for his gadgets as for the classy, swift cars which come with a lot of extraordinary features. And Idris Elba has been known for breaking the 88-year-old land speed record in 2015 while shooting for Idris Elba: No Limits. He knows his race cars as much as Bond knows his guns. Idris Elba has the new Bond with a penchant for driving is a reason enough.

Idris Elba is a professional kickboxer

Often in the James Bond movies, especially with those of Daniel Craig's, there are moments when 007 has to fistfight with his enemies. Idris Elba seems just the person for this since he is known to be a professional kickboxer. He had learnt the art for a mini-series called Idris Elba: Fighter. A Bond who is adept with guns and hand-to-hand combat is all one could wish for!

Idris Elba has done aeroplane stunts

A James Bond who can successfully master an aeroplane stunt is like a dream. Although Daniel Craig did something down this line in Quantum of Solace, it was more of an accidental situation than a planned move. Idris Elba is known to have mastered 360-degree loops and rolls in a plane stunt and also won to three professional pilots in a competition.

Idris Elba knows how to carry a tailored suit

James Bond is all about suave personality with a dangerous edge to him. The signature Bond move of adjusting his tailored suit right after knocking a hoard of men to the ground is one of the charming aspects of the movie. From red carpets to black tie events, Idris Elba has been hailed as one of the most stylish men in the UK. The actor has even designed some of his own suits.

Idris Elba has a good rapport with Bond's Moneypenny

James Bond is known for his independent streak and being self-reliant. However, from time to time some of the characters have managed to gain his trusts like M, Q and Moneypenny. Hence, it is important that whoever is cast as Bond as a great rapport with the actors playing these roles as well. Idris Elba not only has a good relationship with the current Moneypenny actor, Naomie Harris, but they also featured in Mandela: Long Walk To Freedom.

Also Read: 'No Time To Die Trailer: Craig's 007 Realises 'The Past Isn't Dead', Discovers A New Enemy

Fan want Idris Elba to be the next James Bond

Mmmm.Just love,love,love Idris Alba.James Bond? Yes please. — Vicki Gober (@VickiGober) June 26, 2017

Now THAT is one really great idea! Are the looking? Is Daniel Crag sick of the gig? Idris would make one hell of a James Bond! Luther 18 mos — Hecate's Daughter (@Hecates3rd) June 26, 2017

@awkwardblkgrl @cypheroftyr Idris Alba as James Bond would be brilliant. — Sareth (@Sareth) February 4, 2016

Idris Alba has James Bond would be so good — Adam Benson (@Benson_TheComic) February 23, 2015

Oooh yes. Although I'm quite stuck on the idea of Idris Alba as James Bond...! — ⚫️Cat🇪🇺 (@MlleKitty) August 6, 2017

Also Read: No Time To Die Trailer: All James Bond's Cars Featured In The New Trailer

Also Read: When Daniel Craig Said He'd 'rather Slash His Wrists' Than Play James Bond; Read

Also Read: 'No Time To Die' Release Date Out, James Bond Film To Be Out This November

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.