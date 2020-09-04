No Time To Die Trailer: All James Bond's Cars Featured In The New Trailer

No Time To Die trailer has now been released and fans have been loving it. More than the action and the return of James Bond after a pandemic, fans have been more excited to watch the cars shown in the trailer. The makers have certainly improved their level with their trailer when it comes to cars. They have shown a number of mindblowing and stunning cars that certainly completes the entire James Bond experience. Here are some of the most popular cars shown in the new James Bond, No Time To Die trailer.

James Bond's Cars showed in No Time To Die Trailer

Aston Martins

The trailer shows around 4 different Aston Martins. This is not surprising as Ason Martin has always been secret agent 007’s ride for years. This film shows 4 Astin Martins including the DB5, V8 Vantage, DBS Superleggera and Valhalla. These cars have been some of the most pricey models released by British sports-car manufacturers. DB5 remains James Bond’s most used rides while the DBS Superleggera and Valhalla are making a debut with the 25th instalment of this spy series.

Maserati Quattroporte IV

This is the first time the makers have prominently displayed a Maserati in their trailer. This film is going to feature a Maserati Quattroporte IV. It is shocking to see such a classic car on the big screens. This model’s production had started in the year 1993 and went on till 2001. After that, the company decided to stop the production of this particular model and move on to newer ones. Adding the Italian sports car in the trailer certainly won the hearts of all the sports car fanatics.

Land Rover Defender

Well, it is not the first time a James Bond movie has featured a Land Rover car. Apart from the Aston Martin, James Bond is usually seen in a Land Rover. This time maker decided to go for the new Land Rover Defender in a number of the chase scenes. A group of Land Rovers can be seen in the trailer which has got the fans extremely hyped for the upcoming No Time to Die film.

More about No Time To Die

The makers have finalised to delay the film’s release by releasing it in November 2020. This might cost the producers a lot of money as they had already kickstarted their massive promotional campaigns for the film. The Hollywood Reporter claims that the makers might end up paying for the release delay and by the end, the loss would be closer to $50 million. This was a necessary step taken by the makers as the epidemic has affected the entire world.

