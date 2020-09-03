'No Time To Die Trailer: Craig's 007 Realises 'The Past Isn't Dead', Discovers A New Enemy

Daniel Craig starrer No Time To Die was initially supposed to release in April 2020. However, the COVID-19 pandemic postponed its release and now the makers have come up with a new release date. The same was announced through a second trailer of the Bond movie which was dropped today on the internet. Here's what the new No Time To Die trailer is all about.

No Time To Die trailer

No Time To Die trailer begins with an intense fighting scene typical of Bond movies, especially that of Daniel Craig. The latter finds himself on a bridge as a car comes revving towards him and a shooter rain down bullets. To save himself, he jumps off the bridge as usual. Bond then comes to meet his girlfriend, Madeline Swann battered and bruised telling her "The past isn't dead".

A new villain threatens the world and 007 has to ask for help from his old enemy, Ernst who is now captivated in a high facility prison. As a new 007 agent comes to work with Bond, it seems his old ties are getting strained. Moneypenny seems highly displeased and the new agent seems not too happy with her co-worker either. Safin, the new suave Bond villain, threatens to destroy the world killings millions and all for revenge from Madeliene.

Another female agent makes her way on the screen introduced by James Bond's trusted CIA ally, Felix. Together they dress up in glittering evening clothes only to shoot at enemies with big guns. Also making a comeback is M and Q with their ever keen faith on their 007. Racing cars, riding bikes, flying aeroplanes, emptying guns after guns at his enemies and almost drowning, will James Bond save the world for the fifth time or will he sink to the bottom?

Watch the No Time To Die Trailer here:

Also Read: Ahead Of Its Trailer, 'James Bond' Makers Unveil Teaser Of The Film 'No Time To Die'

No Time To Die Trailer review

Daniel Craig as James Bond has the usual charm and magic on the screen. He leaves one impressed with the usual high octane chase scenes and nerve-wracking action scenes that the audience has come to expect from him. But there is something about his 007 avatars this time.

The cold, calculating and suave Bond who lands inside a train adjusting his sleeve buttons while a building collapses behind him seems missing. This time, Daniel Craig in No Time To Die seems mighty rattled after an encounter with his enemies.

Rami Malek as the new Bond villain impresses one. He seems upgraded with his time using advanced technology to kill millions while talking like a Zen guru. The facial disfiguration and the white mask used to cover it adds another mysterious element to his persona.

A new agent Nomi played by Lashana Lynch seems an interesting addition to the cast. For the first time, since Naomie Harris' Moneyponey was suspended to deskwork, seeing a female agent work fearlessly and deftly alongside 007 is like a breath of fresh air. Lea Seydoux, Ralph Fiennes, Ben Winshaw and Jeffrey Wright also reprise their respective roles and do justice to them.

Also Read: Daniel Craig Is A 'man On A Mission' In The Latest 'No Time To Die' Poster

Also Read: 'No Time To Die' Release Date Out, James Bond Film To Be Out This November

Also Read: Rami Malek As Safin In Next James Bond Film 'No Time To Die' Is A Total 'supervillain'

(Photo: Screengrab from Trailer)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.