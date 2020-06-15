'5 Seconds Of Summer' Member Michael Clifford Accused Of Sexual Assault, Issues Statement

Australian band 5 Seconds of Summer have found themselves in hot water after few people came forward and tweeted how 5sos’ lead guitarist and singer Michael Clifford sexually assaulted them. These tweets went viral in no time and even lead to Michael talking about the issue and saying that he is completely innocent. Currently, the 5sos fandom is divided regarding these tweets and Michael’s statement about the accusations.

5SOS’ Michael Clifford accused of sexual assault by fans

5 Seconds of Summer is one of the most successful Australian artists to date. The pop-rock band has come a long way since their YouTube days. The band started their career by touring with British-Irish band, One Direction. Since then, 5 Seconds of Summer have released several albums and have been on many tours. But now, the band is making news for some other reasons.

Two fans on Twitter accused 5 Seconds of Summer band member Michael Clifford of sexual abuse. The first Twitter user claimed that Michael Clifford groped her at a concert while the band was on tour. The Twitter user also revealed that she was 14 when the incident took place. The second fan recounted a story of her and her friends being sexually harassed in the band's tour bus. These tweets went viral in no time. Read the entire tweet here.

TW\\ sexual assault



the 5SOS twitter needs to speak up NOW! this is unacceptable!! my heart goes out to every victim that was harassed. never be afraid to speak up! we love you and will address the issue. YOU ARE NOT ALONE! #5SOS #michaelcliffordisoverparty pic.twitter.com/D6fPPI2DFb — á´›Êœá´‡ ÊŸá´É´á´‡ÊŸÊ á´€á´ á´á´„á´€á´…á´²â¸ ×Íœ× (@the1dmates) June 15, 2020

Screenshot from @yoonikitties Twitter

After the tweet went viral, many 5 Seconds of Summer were waiting for Michael Clifford to make an official statement. Soon, Michael took to Twitter and talked about the issue. In his first tweet, Michael clarified that the accusations are not true. He also said that he was never allowed to interact with the crowd during the concert since it was not possible.

When these accusations resurfaced, an old 5SOS interview with Rolling Stone resurfaced. In this interview, 5 Seconds of Summer member Luke Hemmings talked about the band partying with a lot of women during their tours. He also admitted that the female attention also led the band to be reckless in their ways.

According to many fans on social media, Michael Clifford’s apology to his fan is in regards to this infamous interview. The 5 Seconds of Summer singer apologised to all his fans and said that he was dumb back then and now he has a much better understanding. He also said that it was never his intention to hurt anybody. Take a look at his tweets here.

I am so sorry for hurting anyone. it was never my intention. I was so naive and I am embarrassed and I am beyond sorry. I will continue to be better and I will continue to change. I never want to hurt anyone again. — michael clifford (@Michael5SOS) June 14, 2020

