'One Direction' Plans To Celebrate Their 10th Anniversary Despite Zayn’s Absence

One Direction is nearing its 10th anniversary since the debut of the former five-member band, which is now four-member after the exit of Zayn Malik. The group is preparing some special surprise for the fans. However, former member Zayn Malik will not be participating in the celebrations as per reports. It is reported that the four-member band will continue without him for the celebrations.

One Direction members will continue despite Zyan's absence

Initially, it was reported that the five-member group will together if Zayn Malik was in for it. However, reports suggest that Zayn is not going to participate in the band’s surprise reunions for its 10th year. The remaining members Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles and Niall Horan are going to continue with the plans, making slight adjustments to the music themes surprise. Apparently the four-member group will also join the chat show The Late Late Show with James Corden in the month of July. They are not planning to change or negatively affect any activity despite Zayn Malik's absence.

According to reports, all the members of the band apart from Zayn Malik are looking forward to the show and the performances. It was revealed in a news portal that Zayn is unwilling to sign up for any kind of activity with the band members. Some reports speculated that the reason for his absence might be because he is going to become a father. Zayn and girlfriend Gigi Hadid are expecting their first child. It was revealed recently that Gigi Hadid is a few months into her pregnancy.

Zayn Malik’s absence is not going to put any negative impressions on the bandmates. As per reports, they are understanding about his time and also think that he might have other things in his schedule. The bandmates, however, are busy preparing for a new come-back which is keeping their fans excited. The anniversary celebration is going to be a combination of new and old songs. They are also looking at re-doing old hits for their fans. One report suggested that the four-member band is looking at new inspiring, everyday things to pen down a song together as a group. One Direction fans are excited about the reunion and eagerly waiting for some new song releases from the band.

