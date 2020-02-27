The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Gigi Hadid Knows How To Handle Trolls With Her Savage Comebacks, Here's Proof

Hollywood News

Gigi Hadid recently took down YouTuber Jake Paul with a single tweet. Take a look some other savage moments of this supermodel on the internet and in real life.

Written By Tanvi Dhote | Mumbai | Updated On:
gigi hadid

Gigi Hadid recently took down Youtuber Jake Paul with a single tweet when he disclosed his interaction with Gigi’s boyfriend Zayn Malik. Jake Paul talked about his interaction with Zayn in a now-deleted tweet. But this is not the first time Gigi Hadid took on a social media troll. So take a look at these moments when Gigi Hadid was a complete savage with online trolls.

Gigi Hadid’s five savage comebacks to trolls

1. Jake Paul vs Gigi Hadid

Recently, YouTuber Jake Paul took to Twitter and talked about his interaction with singer Zayn Malik. Jake Paul in his now-deleted tweet said that Zayn has “an attitude” and also advised the singer to stop being angry cause he came home alone to his hotel room. Gigi Hadid was quick to jump to Zayn’s defence and called Jake Paul irrelevant. Take a look at Gigi’s tweet here.

Also read | Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik's Staggering Combined Net Worth Is Sure To Blow Your Mind

2. Gigi stands for her love life

Back in 2016, Gigi Hadid posted a picture of boyfriend Zayn Malik. The pair’s fans poured in their love for the couple. But one fan called out Gigi Hadid for her dating life. The supermodel was quick to shut down the troll and gave this savage comeback.

3. Gigi talks about hr Hashimoto diagnosis

Gigi Hadid has been trolled for her weight online and offline. But back in 2018, Gigi Hadid took to Twitter and talked about her Hashimoto diagnosis. This tweet was specifically directed to trolls who called her “too big for the industry”.

Also read | Gigi Hadid Defends 'respectable King' Zayn Against 'irrelevant' Jake Paul

4. Called out the privileged talk

Gigi Hadid is the daughter of model Yolanda Hadid and real estate mogul Mohamed Hadid. Gigi Hadid in an interview with a media portal called out the people about the privilege that the supermodel was born in. Gigi said that even though she was born in a privileged family she had to work hard to succeed in the industry.

Also read | Gigi Hadid Talks About Having Kids Amidst Dating Rumours With Zayn Malik

Also read | Gigi Hadid Calls Zayn Malik Her 'Valentine' Amidst Rumours Of Patch-up

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
AKHILESH VISITS AZAM KHAN IN JAIL
JUSTICE S. MURALIDHAR ON TRANSFER
MAHA GOVT WITHDRAWS BHIMA-KOREGAON
DELHI VIOLENCE: CRIME BRANCH FORMED
SHOCKING FINDINGS AT TAHIR'S OFFICE
SONIA GANDHI MEETS PRESIDENT