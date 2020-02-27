Gigi Hadid Knows How To Handle Trolls With Her Savage Comebacks, Here's Proof

Gigi Hadid recently took down Youtuber Jake Paul with a single tweet when he disclosed his interaction with Gigi’s boyfriend Zayn Malik. Jake Paul talked about his interaction with Zayn in a now-deleted tweet. But this is not the first time Gigi Hadid took on a social media troll. So take a look at these moments when Gigi Hadid was a complete savage with online trolls.

Gigi Hadid’s five savage comebacks to trolls

1. Jake Paul vs Gigi Hadid

Recently, YouTuber Jake Paul took to Twitter and talked about his interaction with singer Zayn Malik. Jake Paul in his now-deleted tweet said that Zayn has “an attitude” and also advised the singer to stop being angry cause he came home alone to his hotel room. Gigi Hadid was quick to jump to Zayn’s defence and called Jake Paul irrelevant. Take a look at Gigi’s tweet here.

Lol cause he doesn’t care to hang w you and your embarrassing crew of YouTube groupies ..? Home alone with his best friends like a respectful king cause he has me, sweetie. Unbothered by your irrelevant ugly ass. Go to bed ... — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) February 23, 2020

2. Gigi stands for her love life

Back in 2016, Gigi Hadid posted a picture of boyfriend Zayn Malik. The pair’s fans poured in their love for the couple. But one fan called out Gigi Hadid for her dating life. The supermodel was quick to shut down the troll and gave this savage comeback.

I've dated 3 guys in 3 yrs, hun. My walk can always get better; I hope the unrelated bitterness in ur heart can too. https://t.co/BrsLY1akML — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) March 23, 2016

3. Gigi talks about hr Hashimoto diagnosis

Gigi Hadid has been trolled for her weight online and offline. But back in 2018, Gigi Hadid took to Twitter and talked about her Hashimoto diagnosis. This tweet was specifically directed to trolls who called her “too big for the industry”.

For those of you so determined to come up w why my body has changed over the years, you may not know that when I started @ 17 I was not yet diagnosed w/Hashimoto’s disease; those of u who called me “too big for the industry” were seeing inflammation & water retention due to that. — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) February 11, 2018

4. Called out the privileged talk

Gigi Hadid is the daughter of model Yolanda Hadid and real estate mogul Mohamed Hadid. Gigi Hadid in an interview with a media portal called out the people about the privilege that the supermodel was born in. Gigi said that even though she was born in a privileged family she had to work hard to succeed in the industry.

